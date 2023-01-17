Kivutha Kibwana’s savage response to Kalonzo’s ‘prison’ remark

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during an interview at his command Centre in Karen, Nairobi on April 27, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has checkmated Kalonzo Musyoka after his remark of being in ‘prison.’

Kibwana claimed that he prayed that the Kamba people would not be gullible and fall for Wiper Democratic Alliance party leader gimmicks.

“Which prison @skmusyoka? I pray daily so that you may release the Kamba Nation from the real PRISON of drought, perennial famines, poverty and underdevelopment,” he tweeted.

Adding that Mr Musyoka was preparing for his end game in 2027’s presidential bid, the Muungano Development Movement party leader said that Musyoka would fail in his bid.

“Your community gives you elected governors/MPs/Senators/ MCAs so that you end up with a retirement political investment. I pray too this time around the Kamba will not be gullible.”

While at a thanksgiving ceremony of Kiambu University and College Students Association (KUSCO) in Thika, Kiambu, Mr. Musyoka claimed that he had lived through three stolen elections.

“2013, 2017 and now 2022. It is a fact. Therefore apostle please pray for me to get out of prison. I’m in prison and we all have those circumstances where we feel like we are in prison.”

Adding that what happened on August 9, 2023, was not yet concluded, Mr. Musyoka shared that Kenyans needed to know the truth.

“We are still waiting for the audit reports of what happened in August 9th. The story therefore cannot end with Chebukati nor the Supreme Court of Kenya because as we have said before these are human beings,” he explained.

Insisting that when the audit results are known, Kenyans would be at peace, Mr. Musyoka noted that there could never be peace without justice.

The latter is not the only leader who claims that the previous general election was marred with irregularities.

Azimio la Umoja party leader Raila Odinga is in the same boat. In his public speeches, he never shies from suggesting that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) did not deliver justly.

Additionally, Mr. Odinga purports that even the apex court was compromised in rendering its ruling.

Similarly, Martha Karua has also pressed on the same, saying that she does not recognize President William Ruto as the Head of State.

Odinga came in second in the presidential election, with the last year’s general election being his fifth time to lose since 1997.

