Koome, Waiguru, Karua named influential African Women

Chief Justice Martha Koome making her address during a thanksgiving luncheon hosted by Ministry of Public Service and Gender in Nairobi on June 18, 2021. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Martha Koome, Martha Karua, and Anne Waiguru have been named among the top 100 most influentional women in Africa.

This is as per a ranking done by Advance Media, a global media outlet.

The trio has been feted in recognition of their achievements in the past year.

Koome, Kenya’s Chief Justice, was instrumental in the hearing and ruling of the petition challenging President William Ruto’s election victory.

Karua was Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August 2022 polls. The duo finished second behind William Ruto and unsuccessfully challenged the outcome.

Waiguru successfully defended her Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat in the polls told Nairobi News she was humbled by the recognition.

“To be recognized among cross-generational leaders in Africa in multiple spheres of leadership and impact is such an honour. I am humbled to be seen among the 100 most accomplished African women leaders,” said Waiguru.

Advance Media explained that the shortlisted women were at the forefront of demonstrating excellence in leadership and mentoring others in society.

“This publication presents a summary of women who have climbed the corporate ladder, started their own businesses, or have been at the forefront of decision-making both locally and internationally. The criteria for their selection include excellence in Leadership, personal accomplishments, commitments and breaking the status quo,” read the statement in part.

Other notable names in the list include Tanzania President Samia Suluhu, Former Liberal President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Director General of the World Trade Organisation Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (WTO), former South African First Lady Graca Machel.

