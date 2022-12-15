Korgocho MCA Absalom Odhiambo warns ODM rebels off Raila Odinga’s family





A war of words has ensued between politicians allied and those opposed to Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

Leading Mr Odinga’s family defence is Korogocho Member of the County Assembly (MCA) Absalom Odhiambo, who sounded a warning at Kasipul Kabondo parliamentary aspirant Odoyo Owidi.

“We will not entertain politicians attacking Odinga without reason. Baba (read Raila) has to be respected,” warned Odhiambo.

Odhiambo further says politicians who’ve been consistently attacking Mr Odinga and his wife mama Ida are showing a lack of respect as they owe they have at one time or the other used the Odinga family name to benefit politically.

“These people attacking Baba would wake up and go to his home for breakfast, then spend the whole day at his office. They have forgotten all that and are spewing insults in exchange for personal favours,” said Odhiambo.

He also defended Mr Odinga saying those writing him off politically would be in for a shock while claiming some of the politicians could be charging at the seasoned Mr Odinga in exchange for political favours from the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Odhiambo has also accused ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo of fuelling an Odinga rebellion in Luo Nyanza and advised mama Ida Odinga to lock out political visitors from her home.

A section of politicians from Nyanza have been speaking ill about the Odinga family while accusing the Orange party leader of wasting the best chance he had of becoming Kenya’s fifth president.

The politicians including those who contested and failed in the August 2022 polls have been telling their supporters that the ODM party did not put proper structures in place for its leader to win the top political seat.

Among them is Odoyo Owidi, who’s previously served as Lake Basin Development Authority chairman but resigned from ODM soon after the party leader lost.

Other politicians who have come out to attack the Odinga family include former Kisumu senator Fred Outa, and former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma who together with Mr Owidi and others have formed a caucus that they use to marshal for support for Kenya Kwanza government in Nyanza.

