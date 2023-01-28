Korogocho MCA summoned over hate speech during Raila’s Azimio rally

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga during a political rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi on January 23, 2023. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga during a political rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi on January 23, 2023. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA





National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairperson Samuel Kobia has issued a warning to politicians following recent political activities that he said could plunge the country into chaos if not monitored.

Consequently, through a statement, Dr Kobia has summoned Korogocho Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Mr Absalom Odhiambo Onyango for allegedly making inflammatory remarks during an Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition rally in Kamukunji grounds on Monday.

“Political development in the last few days is creating unnecessary tension that if not well managed can plunge the country into chaos. Therefore, we have summoned Hon Absalom Odhiambo Onyango to record the statement,” Dr Kobia said.

Also read: Reuben Kigame calls for restriction of business hours for all bars

Dr Kobia has also asked political leaders to desist from actions and rhetoric that can trigger violence.

“If unchecked, violence started in one place will be repeated in another and before long the whole country will burn. In such an event, nobody wins and we all lose,” he said.

Also, the chairperson has reminded Kenyans that the President is the symbol of national unity, and any action that undermines the presidency will not only damage the national cohesion but will injure peace and unity among Kenyans.

The Korogocho MCA was captured in a viral clip threatening to mobilise a demonstration in Nairobi’s CBD.

Also read: Man who died after his car plunged into Juja dam laid to rest

During the rally, Azimio la Umoja leader, Raila Odinga said he dose not recognize Dr Ruto as the president of Kenya.

Mr Odinga, without backing up his claims, insisted that the former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chair Wafula Chebukati denied him victory in last year’s polls.

Azimio la Umoja has also lined up several political rallies in the coming days to argue their case over the outcome of the election.

On Sunday, Mr Odinga will be leading his Azimio team in rally at Jacaranda grounds in Embakasi East where he is expected to announce the way forward for his supporters.

Also read: Are you okay? Nairobi man delays updates on surprising girlfriend in Kwale