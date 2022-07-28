Join our Telegram Channel
KOT blames Uhuru for power failure during presidential debate

By Wangu Kanuri July 28th, 2022 1 min read

A section of Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) believe there is more than meets the eye with the power failure that happened during Tuesday’s Presidential Debate.

The failure occurred when Deputy President William Ruto was making his submissions.

The power failure has elicited mixed reactions.

Nandi Senator Cherargei, who is a close ally of Ruto, claimed someone could have intentionally switched off electricity.

Another one suggested that Kenya Power had picked a side.

Bianca Wamu an official at Kenya Power was working to ensure Kenyans did not watch Ruto.

Another one claimed that the power outage was a state capture move.

Another user described the government as petty after lack of power.

Nickson Ingutia one suggests regardless of no power they had other means of watching the debate.

Kipchumba Murkomen, the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, strongly faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta for lack of power saying he was desperate.

Kenyans complained of power outages in sections of Western Kenya, South Nyanza, North Rift, Central Rift and Nairobi North area.

Kenya Power and Lighting Company has attributed the failure to a ‘system disturbance at the Kisumu-Muhoroni high voltage transmission power line that tripped several power circuits and affected power generation from Muhoroni Gas Turbine Station and Turkwell Hydropower Station’.

