KOT blames Uhuru for power failure during presidential debate

A Kenya Power Company technician repairs a power transformer along Haile Selassie Road in Mombasa in this photo taken on 5th December 2020. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A section of Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) believe there is more than meets the eye with the power failure that happened during Tuesday’s Presidential Debate.

The failure occurred when Deputy President William Ruto was making his submissions.

The power failure has elicited mixed reactions.

Nandi Senator Cherargei, who is a close ally of Ruto, claimed someone could have intentionally switched off electricity.

President Uhuru kenyatta switches off the power across the country causing National blackout. MEANWHILE the 5th President of kenya is Dr William samoei Arap Ruto.#mtetezi — Senator Kiprotich Arap Cherargei (@scherargei) July 26, 2022

Another one suggested that Kenya Power had picked a side.

Kenya power has just decided to pick a side the last minute ( Azimio )… No electricity in some parts of the country. We need to watch William Samoie Ruto the 5th..#PresidentialDebate2022 #KPLC 🫵🏿

Kenya Kwanza pic.twitter.com/4BwQJoxykp — 2 Cents (@254Mish) July 26, 2022

Bianca Wamu an official at Kenya Power was working to ensure Kenyans did not watch Ruto.

Haha! Someone in Kenya Power is hellbent to ensure Kenyans don't watch William Ruto. — Bianca™ (@BiancaWamu) July 26, 2022

Another one claimed that the power outage was a state capture move.

State Capture of government institutions such Kenya Power.

Kumbe project owner fears William Ruto this much. Enough is enough. On 9th August 2022 we will vote William Ruto. pic.twitter.com/LTI7RUudVd — UDA DIE HARD (@UdaHard) July 26, 2022

Another user described the government as petty after lack of power.

Nickson Ingutia one suggests regardless of no power they had other means of watching the debate.

Kenya power switched off power the time Ruto was debating, but they forgot the internet, we have solar batteries and Radio that do not need their power. We got you man. #RutoThe5th pic.twitter.com/WgWSCMqPs9 — NICKSON INGUTIA (@ningutia1) July 27, 2022

Kipchumba Murkomen, the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, strongly faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta for lack of power saying he was desperate.

Apparently power was switched off not just in Rift Valley but in 70% of the country. For those who have been taking Uhuru seriously you now know he can be very petty and it’s getting worse as he realizes he won’t be President again forever especially that BBI died. — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) July 26, 2022

Kenyans complained of power outages in sections of Western Kenya, South Nyanza, North Rift, Central Rift and Nairobi North area.

Kenya Power and Lighting Company has attributed the failure to a ‘system disturbance at the Kisumu-Muhoroni high voltage transmission power line that tripped several power circuits and affected power generation from Muhoroni Gas Turbine Station and Turkwell Hydropower Station’.