KOT blast Chilobae in Sim card registration row





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have called out Ezra Chiloba, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) Director General, for apparent miscommunication.

Chiloba had earlier announced that Kenyans should have their sim-card registered afresh before April 15, 2022, or risk a jail term of six months or a fine of Sh300,000, or both.

The re-registration process entailed one producing their national ID, submitting a signature and being photographed.

The long queues spotted at Safaricom shops in the past week were an indication of last a minute rush.

Other providers namely Telkom and Airtel provided a USSD code for the process.

However, as of Saturday in a midst of an online debate, the CAK in a statement said not everyone is required to register their details afresh as Kenyans can confirm their registration status by dialing *106#.

“And so if you are duly registered, then you do not need to go to your operator and service provider to get re-registered,” he added during the Kuza Awards held at a Nairobi hotel.

Your favourite Chiloba has now clarified that you don't need to re-register your SIM Card or register it afresh. Again, Kenya needs more communication experts and no political analysts — and communication is even in this agency's name…🤔 — Muganda Clay (@mqhlay) April 9, 2022

Why is it called a COMMUNICATIONS authority if they can't communicate effectively right from the start. — Eiilleen Pendo (@lynn_pendo) April 9, 2022

Who else agrees that Ezra Chiloba should resign and be prosecuted for misleading the whole country and all Safaricom heads should be arrested for the illegal harvesting of Kenyans photos bio-datea contrary to the law? — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) April 9, 2022

The next time before Ezra Chiloba makes any decision regarding Kenyans' lives,he should consult those of us on Twitter.Hatupangwingwii na hamuwezi tupanga. — Migosi (@migosi_brian) April 9, 2022

I think is high time Gvt.officials are train afresh on effective communication of policies and Gvt directives — Joshua Kiiru (@kiirukiarie) April 9, 2022

This Chiloba needs to know, he's no longer working for IEBC nor ECK, he can't keep on confusing Kenyans all-over, with the elections now sim cards, no way — Oligarch 2.0 🇰🇪 (@kamirimoses) April 10, 2022

You are a Communications giant, yet your silence on this issue is deafening! Wake Up!,and issue a comprehensive, unequivocal statement on this matter. These wobbly 'now you see me, now you don't' statements from Chiloba are unhelpful. — Leonard Ndirangu (@LeonNgigi1) April 10, 2022

Communication Authority of Kenya just revoked their earlier directive. Could it be there were plans to rig the August election with the data? Why was Ezra Chiloba, the former IEBC boss placed strategically at CAK, the same authority mandated to transmit Election results? — Belinda Atieno Ker (@AtienoKer) April 9, 2022

Ezra Chiloba should resign and be charged in the court of law for misleading the whole nation. — MKUFUNZI HUSSEIN (@MkufunziH) April 10, 2022

Ezra Chiloba has wasted Kenyans precious time…😪😪😪 — Gideon Kitheka Snr. 🇰🇪 (@Gideon_Kitheka) April 9, 2022

Lest you Forget, Ezra Chiloba will be incharge of IEBC servers at Communications Authority of Kenya(CAK) Headquarters! We are not helping you Rig 2022 Elections! — Hellen (@hellenjeriKe) April 8, 2022

This is the third time the Authority has threatened to switch off unregistered lines with aim of streamlining SIM card registration by agents in a reported bid to reign in on fraudsters.

Chiloba previously worked as Chief Executive at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) where he oversaw the disputed 2017 general elections. His baby face and command of the English language earned him the nickname Chilobae from a section of Kenyans.