Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

ChillaxGeneralHashtagMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

KOT blast Chilobae in Sim card registration row

By Wangu Kanuri April 10th, 2022 2 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have called out Ezra Chiloba, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) Director General, for apparent miscommunication.

Chiloba had earlier announced that Kenyans should have their sim-card registered afresh before April 15, 2022, or risk a jail term of six months or a fine of Sh300,000, or both.

Related Stories

The re-registration process entailed one producing their national ID, submitting a signature and being photographed.

The long queues spotted at Safaricom shops in the past week were an indication of last a minute rush.

Other providers namely Telkom and Airtel provided a USSD code for the process.

However, as of Saturday in a midst of an online debate, the CAK in a statement said not everyone is required to register their details afresh as Kenyans can confirm their registration status by dialing *106#.

“And so if you are duly registered, then you do not need to go to your operator and service provider to get re-registered,” he added during the Kuza Awards held at a Nairobi hotel.

This is the third time the Authority has threatened to switch off unregistered lines with aim of streamlining SIM card registration by agents in a reported bid to reign in on fraudsters.

Chiloba previously worked as Chief Executive at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) where he oversaw the disputed 2017 general elections. His baby face and command of the English language earned him the nickname Chilobae from a section of Kenyans.

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Former Machachari actor Govi open to dating older women