KOT blasts ‘bodyguard’ Duale after Ruto presser mischief





Kilifi gubernatorial aspirant George Kithi is suddenly the talk of the town after a video appearing to show his forceful removal from Deputy President William Ruto’s press briefing went viral.

Kithi got into trouble when he positioned himself next to his boss Amason Kingi, the Kilifi governor, at the presser held at the DP’s official residence in Nairobi.

Kingi used the event to officially inform the country he’d dumped President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio candidate Raila Odinga in favour of Ruto.

But Aden Duale, the Garsen lawmaker and a close ally of Ruto, was having none of Kithi’s political positioning, so to speak.

He was spotted literally grabbing Kithi with his right hand and pulling him away from the spot he’d chosen, next to Kingi and Ruto.

Duale’s actions reportedly made to safeguard UDA’s Kilifi gubernatorial candidate Aisha Jumwa’s interests, have caused a stir on social media, with Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) criticizing Kingi for ‘not protecting his candidate from being humiliated by Duale.’

One Twitter user questioned how Kingi couldn’t protect Kithi, his lawyer and friend from Duale’s humiliation yet he would go on and on at the presser on how he intends to protect the interests of his people.

Amason Kingi says he joined uda to protect coastal people. Yet he couldn’t protect George Kithi from being humiliated by Duale. Kithi is paa’s gubernatorial candidate for Kilifi. If Kingi can’t protect his classmate, friend, lawyer & paa member, how can he protect a stranger? pic.twitter.com/UBgatZJucV — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) May 10, 2022

Another one felt Kithi was mistreated in the eyes of Kingi despite his promise to protect Coastal people.

George kithi should was mistreated in the eyes of press conference and kingi said he joined kenya kwisha to defend people of coast — United State Of MERU (@MsafiriWillie) May 10, 2022

Another one posed whether it was only Aisha Jumwa, a UDA candidate, who was allowed to be recognized after the Duale-Kithi scuffle.

Amason Kingi said he he left Azimio because they refused to zone Kilifi County for his PAA Party only. As that was happening, Kilifi’s PAA governor candidate George Kithi was being thrown to the periphery by Duale, as only the yUDA candidate Aisha Jumwa is to be recognized. pic.twitter.com/Bw8o5GMD3j — Pauline Njoroge, HSC (@paulinenjoroge) May 10, 2022

Another one asked how Kingi felt zoned in Kilifi yet he did not protect his candidate from being pushed to the sidelines.

Why would Kingi allow PAA's Kilifi Governor candidate George Kithi to be moved to the sidelines of today's presser at Karen leaving yUDA's Aisha Jumwa directly behind Ruto yet he claims he left Azimio because they zoned Kilfi as an ODM zone? Mkora ni Mkora tu 😂 pic.twitter.com/aGpyS6m9Fq — #TeamAzimio🇰🇪 (@ItsDavidMaina) May 10, 2022

Another one questioned how Kenya Kwanza expected support yet they welcomed Kingi and treated Kithi as a second-class citizen.

You welcome @governorkingi to #KenyaKwanza as an important player but treat his right hand man Wakili George Kithi like a second class citizen and you're expecting the whole Kilifi County support that? You must be jocking. — Freddie Matiba (@Fredy_matiba) May 10, 2022

Another one claimed Aden Duale was the head boy who needed order.