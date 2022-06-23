KOT blasts Ruto over high food prices claim

Deputy President William Ruto addresses a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally in Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have hit back at Deputy President William Ruto’s move to publicly complain about the increasing price of maize flour (unga).

The DP, while on a campaign trail as he bids to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, described as ‘sad’ the skyrocketing prices of the precious commodity.

A packet of Unga is now retailing at a historic price of more than Sh200. It is sad. pic.twitter.com/qhsHfqu4kI — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) June 22, 2022

Ugali, Kenya’s staple food requires Unga to prepare.

Millions of Kenyans are burdened by the high cost of living because of failure to put in place interventions such as farm inputs subsidy that could allow farmers produce enough to eat and surplus for sale. pic.twitter.com/Ds2V1I5s7x — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) June 22, 2022

But a section of Kenyans on the social media platform suggested the DP should, as the second in command, be part of the solution rather than lamenting on social media.

Lillian Kambua questioned why the DP was lamenting when he had served in government for a decade.

A whole Deputy President is lamenting about high cost of living on Twitter, like he hasn’t had the chance to effect anything in the last 10 yrs while in office, why does he want us to vote for him,again,in the name of he’ll bring change? — Kambua (@KambuaLilyan) June 22, 2022

Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah posed why Ruto was complaining and yet he was a critical decision maker.

Are you not the deputy president? https://t.co/tYa0SyX0Zm — Prof. George Wajackoyah (@Hon_wajackoyah_) June 22, 2022

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) communications director Phil Etale asked the DP to take responsibility for escalating prices.

Fellow Kenyans, this is just to remind you that Hon. William Samoei Ruto is the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya. He is firmly in office and earning salary and drawing allowances as required by law. He should be asked why the price of unga is unbearable. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) June 23, 2022

Linda Maina suggested Ruto was blaming everyone except himself yet he was serving in the same government.

Very sad. And the Deputy President who is part of the problem instead of helping find a solution is busy politicking blaming everyone else but himself. Mr 6 months surely — Alindi Linda Maina (@AlindiMaina) June 22, 2022

Brian Odhiambo likened Ruto’s complaints to those of Uganda President Yoweri Museveni.

Pauline Njau suggested the government fed Ruto and his family so he is just posting for thy sake.

When was the last time he even bought a packet? The government feeds him and his family so that he can feed Kenyans but he is the one complaining like everyone else. Why did you not resign? Mr. Blame Baba for everything. He wants to be President so that he can continue blaming… https://t.co/Tqe0rqWf27 — Pauline Njau (@PaulineNjau5) June 22, 2022

Another user suggested that Ruto was among the problems causing the high price of commodities.