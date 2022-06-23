Join our Telegram Channel
KOT blasts Ruto over high food prices claim

By Wangu Kanuri June 23rd, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have hit back at Deputy President William Ruto’s move to publicly complain about the increasing price of maize flour (unga).

The DP, while on a campaign trail as he bids to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, described as ‘sad’ the skyrocketing prices of the precious commodity.

Ugali, Kenya’s staple food requires Unga to prepare.

 

But a section of Kenyans on the social media platform suggested the DP should, as the second in command, be part of the solution rather than lamenting on social media.

Lillian Kambua questioned why the DP was lamenting when he had served in government for a decade.

Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah posed why Ruto was complaining and yet he was a critical decision maker.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) communications director Phil Etale asked the DP to take responsibility for escalating prices.

Linda Maina suggested Ruto was blaming everyone except himself yet he was serving in the same government.

 

Brian Odhiambo likened Ruto’s complaints to those of Uganda President Yoweri Museveni.

Pauline Njau suggested the government fed Ruto and his family so he is just posting for thy sake.

 

Another user suggested that Ruto was among the problems causing the high price of commodities.

