Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

Must ReadNewsWhat's Hot

KOT complain over latest increase in fuel prices

By Wangu Kanuri June 16th, 2022 2 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have responded to the latest increase in full prices.

The reaction comes a day after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) announced a litre of super and diesel will increase by Sh9 to cost Sh159.12 and Sh140 respectively.

Related Stories

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga feels President Uhuru Kenyatta was to blame for the increase in prices observing it will affect the cost of other basic commodities.

A Twitter use suggested the increase affected every nation in the world.

Asweto Amoke urged leaders to vote in Kenyans who cared about the common mwananchi’s interests.

Another suggested the fuel increase was as a result of less supply and high demand.

Another one also blamed President Kenyatta in the increase which has seen the prices increase 70% in the last six months.

Samwel Oyanja wondered how Kenyans were going to survive the high cost of living.

Mbugua said that Kenyans options were getting narrower by the day.

 

Another user suggested neighbouring countries should accept immigrants from Kenya because the cost of living in the country was unteneble.

Erica Kakile sympathized with unemployed and underemployed Kenyans.

Another user asked whether leaders felt pity for Kenyans at all.

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Two school cooks jailed for six months for stealing food...