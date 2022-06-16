KOT complain over latest increase in fuel prices





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have responded to the latest increase in full prices.

The reaction comes a day after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) announced a litre of super and diesel will increase by Sh9 to cost Sh159.12 and Sh140 respectively.

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga feels President Uhuru Kenyatta was to blame for the increase in prices observing it will affect the cost of other basic commodities.

Price of fuel increased by 9/=. This will have an impact on the cost of living which has been on an upward trajectory beyond the paycheck of a majority of Kenyans. President Uhuru is leaving behind the worst legacy. Kenya Kwanza government is the panacea to this mess. — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) June 14, 2022

A Twitter use suggested the increase affected every nation in the world.

This is a global crisis. — Putin🇷🇺 (@benmuneneKe) June 14, 2022

Asweto Amoke urged leaders to vote in Kenyans who cared about the common mwananchi’s interests.

#CostOfLivingCrisis Ksh 9 can we have leaders who really care for #Wanjiku right now they are fighting for positions and the have empty promises. l Vote wisely people Happy #FathersDay people — Asweto Amoke (@Amoke_Jnr) June 15, 2022

Another suggested the fuel increase was as a result of less supply and high demand.

He can't.This is influenced by the world high prices.This increase of Ksh.9 is because European Union last week decided to stop importing oil from Russia by the end of the year. So less supply plus high demand ,hence the high prices in world's oil market — Tonto Kiptoo (@TonnyKip7) June 14, 2022

Another one also blamed President Kenyatta in the increase which has seen the prices increase 70% in the last six months.

Parliament dissolved, fuel prices go up by ksh9 ! Uhuru amekamatia wakenya chini! pic.twitter.com/XWwCYThDFy — Independent (@tmulevu) June 15, 2022

Samwel Oyanja wondered how Kenyans were going to survive the high cost of living.

With the high cost of living, how are comrades going to survive? Ksh 9 — samwel onyanja (@onyanja_samwel) June 15, 2022

Mbugua said that Kenyans options were getting narrower by the day.

Our options are getting NARROWER by the day. It'll cost you an additional Ksh.9

And you want to tell me that KENYA was not a BETTER environment? — MBUGUA (@MBUGUA65298786) June 15, 2022

Another user suggested neighbouring countries should accept immigrants from Kenya because the cost of living in the country was unteneble.

Neighbouring countries should accept immigrants from Kenya.

No longer comfortable to stay. https://t.co/OZktnEAMr0 — soaringT🦅 (@teega_ti) June 14, 2022

Erica Kakile sympathized with unemployed and underemployed Kenyans.

At this rate I see myself changing my means of transport. I feel the heat and I am employed. How about the underemployed and unemployed kenyans? This country is a joke. https://t.co/4ySm4ATR6R — Carie (@erica_kakile) June 14, 2022

Another user asked whether leaders felt pity for Kenyans at all.