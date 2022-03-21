Join our Telegram Channel
KOT defend Diamond Platnumz broken English

By Wangu Kanuri March 21st, 2022 2 min read

A section of Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have defended Tanzanian bongo flava artist Diamond Platnumz after he trended due to his grammatical errors while communicating in English.

Diamond, born Naseeb Juma, who is currently featuring on a reality show on Netflix dubbed Young, Famous and African, while answering a question on how old he is, responded by saying, “I’m 31st”.

This caused an online stir with a number creating memes and joking about the 31st year old answer.

However, some KOT have come to his rescue and said he should not be blamed because English is not his first language while rallying him to speak in Kiswahili.

The reality show is the first reality show from Africa and premiered with an A-list cast. These included Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan, currently based in South Africa. South African actress, TV host and singer Khanyi Mbau, Nigerian fashion designer Jeremiah Ogbodo, popularly known as Swanky Jerry, South African TV personality Andile Ncube, and Nigerian model, actress and presenter Annie Macaulay-Idibia.

