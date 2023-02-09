KOT demand answers on Matiang’i’s home raid, as police, EACC distance themselves

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i gestures at Wilson Aiport on November 25,2019 after the Chopper they were flying in together with Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai was forced to land in Eldoret on Monday morning due to bad weather as they were flying to Kapenguria in West Pokot to access the situation following the weekend landslide that has so far claimed 52 lives. PHOTO| EVANS HABIL.

Kenyans at large are now demanding to know who raided former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i home in Karen.

This comes after Police Inspector General Japhet Koome on Thursday said no officer under the National Police Service was sent to Matiangi’s house on Wednesday night.

“I wish to clarify that no police officer under the NPS was sent to former CS Matiang’i residence at all,” the police chief told the Nation this morning.

At the same time, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) also distanced themselves from the raid after initial reports suggested that they were also involved.

EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak told the Nation last night that his team had nothing to do with the reported raid.

Police officers had allegedly surrounded the home of former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i in the late hours of Wednesday night seeking to arrest him. Matiang’i’s legal team who were also on the premises claimed his life may be in danger.

The Azimio La Umoja coalition leader Raila Odinga arrived at Matiang’i’s Karen residence at 10 PM seeking to block his arrest.

In a social media post, he said, “Dr. Fred Matiang’i is a former Interior CS and civility demands that the illegitimate regime in place accords him due process and his rights.

We will not allow the dark days of repression to return. We shall stand with him to the end. I am not leaving Dr. Matiangi’s home tonight until this matter is resolved. He can count on our support and solidarity as Azimio.”

Dr Fred Matiang’i is a former Interior CS and civility demands that the illegitimate regime in place accords him due process and his rights. We will not allow the dark days of repression to return. We shall stand with him to the end. 1/2 — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) February 8, 2023

It is alleged that the house of the former CS in Karen was surrounded by heavily armed officers who wanted to arrest him.

Reports indicated that the officers arrived at the Karen home of the former CS a few minutes before 10 pm and were attempting to force their way in.

Kenyans are skeptical and want to know who exactly tried to arrest the former CS.

I said here yesterday that the staged Matiangi arrest by Azimio is their normal propaganda, not even a single picture or video of Police in his home. pic.twitter.com/xvszpqqOee — Tilingi🐘🐘🐘 (@ArapTilingi) February 9, 2023

Did the orphans of the Uhuru regime scared of their yesteryear sins trigger a false alarm that Dr Matiang'i house was raided? Where are the videos from the cctv cameras and the battery of lawyers on the scene?Fred should relax until EACC invites him and offers him Fanta and cake! — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) February 9, 2023

■EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak: We are not after Dr Fred Matiang'i and had nothing to do with raid on his house

■ Hyped 'arrest' media creation?

■Did Azimio/ODM have to be this desperate to fake a late night arrest of Dr Matiang'i to change the narrative on 9 ODM and 30 Jubilee MPs? pic.twitter.com/9qHI5qcfVv — Stephen Mutoro (@smutoro) February 9, 2023

So who was at Dr Matiang’i home last night? Did anyone get photos? — Mutuma Mathiu 🇰🇪 (@mutuma_mathiu) February 9, 2023

The fact that IG Joseph Koome doesn't know who sent policemen to the home of former interior CS Matiangi tell you everything you need to know about this government. Be very scared. Had HE Raila not showed up, we would be looking for Matiangi this morning. — Mwalimu Dida Kipkoech Kinuthia (@mwalimu_dida) February 9, 2023

