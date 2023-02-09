Join our Telegram Channel
KOT demand answers on Matiang’i’s home raid, as police, EACC distance themselves

By Hilary Kimuyu February 9th, 2023 2 min read

Kenyans at large are now demanding to know who raided former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i home in Karen.

This comes after Police Inspector General Japhet Koome on Thursday said no officer under the National Police Service was sent to Matiangi’s house on Wednesday night.

“I wish to clarify that no police officer under the NPS was sent to former CS Matiang’i residence at all,” the police chief told the Nation this morning.

At the same time, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) also distanced themselves from the raid after initial reports suggested that they were also involved.

EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak told the Nation last night that his team had nothing to do with the reported raid.

Police officers had allegedly surrounded the home of former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i in the late hours of Wednesday night seeking to arrest him. Matiang’i’s legal team who were also on the premises claimed his life may be in danger.

The Azimio La Umoja coalition leader Raila Odinga arrived at Matiang’i’s Karen residence at 10 PM seeking to block his arrest.

In a social media post, he said, “Dr. Fred Matiang’i is a former Interior CS and civility demands that the illegitimate regime in place accords him due process and his rights.

We will not allow the dark days of repression to return. We shall stand with him to the end. I am not leaving Dr. Matiangi’s home tonight until this matter is resolved. He can count on our support and solidarity as Azimio.”

It is alleged that the house of the former CS in Karen was surrounded by heavily armed officers who wanted to arrest him.

Reports indicated that the officers arrived at the Karen home of the former CS a few minutes before 10 pm and were attempting to force their way in.

Kenyans are skeptical and want to know who exactly tried to arrest the former CS.

