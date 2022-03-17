KOT doubts Kanze Dena explanation on high prices





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have expressed their reservations with a suggestion by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s spokesperson that the current rise in price of commodities is fuelled by external forces.

The comment was made by Kanze Dena, the Head of President’s Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) during a recent interview with a vernacular station.

She said: “The rising cost of living is not exclusive to Kenya, it is a global phenomenon fueled by numerous external factors among them the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which has led to a rise in the global price of petroleum, which is a key factor of production.”

Her comments come days after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) announced the price of petrol will increase by Sh5 a litre in Nairobi to Sh134.72 while diesel to Sh115.6 a litre.

However, the price of kerosene, mostly used in low-income households was maintained at Sh103.54 a litre.

Attributing the increase to the rising global crude costs on petrol and diesel, the fuel prices which have hit historic highs will massively affect Kenyans as subsequently, food prices will shoot.

Cost of living was very high before Russia invaded Ukraine. @KanzeDena it is higher now, yes, but before war, it was very high. Over-taxation is NOT an external factor. Huge debts left right and center is NOT an external factor. Mega corruption is NOT an external factor. Ai, asi! pic.twitter.com/wmzJSCx7sP — Dr. John Njenga Karugia PhD. (@johnnjenga) March 16, 2022

According to Kanze Dena and @StateHouseKenya the Russia-ukraine war started in 2018 pic.twitter.com/WI62mVIBzc — Raphael Murungi (@murungi_gatobu) March 15, 2022

Does Kanze Dena know the cost of living in Kenya has been so high for many years way before Russia-Ukraine war. pic.twitter.com/ej27ylLanV — Josh Oluga (@Josholuga) March 15, 2022

kanze dena lost all her values and added weight instead. the future will judge harshly. one day Kenyans will get tired of your misconduct and the roof on your head will be torn — WANYOIKE. (@wany0ike) March 15, 2022

For those who can't understand, let me translate how I have understood.

Kanze Dena is saying if you still are struggling with rent, or are faced with drought ,can't afford your meds or don't have a job yenyewe hauwezi saidika. The president has done everything to help. U problemo https://t.co/VBfP8xCxeZ — Kevin Isaac (@nyawizzy) March 15, 2022

Kanze Dena wants us to believe that our economy just got affected 2weeks ago!!!?? Things have been bad for the past 2 years! pic.twitter.com/UIvFbvIgsq — KILIMANI MUMS $ DADS (@KiliMumsAndDads) March 15, 2022

Kanze Dena is telling us that Russia is the reason why the prices of basic commodities are increasing. I thought the Russia – Ukraine thing started a few weeks ago.. Kumbe started in 2017… — 🇵巳𝖙巳ṛ_420🇰🇪 (@ptar_420) March 16, 2022

For the past 2 years tumekua tukisema covid sai tumepata new scape goat to increase food price in the name of Russia- Ukraine war.

lower food prices mambo ya wazungu tuwaachie huko.#panafricanist

//betty// eastleigh// moses kuria// kanze dena// pic.twitter.com/FK0OC3ByQ4 — STREETKING KE (@_collinskibet) March 16, 2022