Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

GeneralMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

KOT doubts Kanze Dena explanation on high prices

By Wangu Kanuri March 17th, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have expressed their reservations with a suggestion by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s spokesperson that the current rise in price of commodities is fuelled by external forces.

The comment was made by Kanze Dena, the Head of President’s Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) during a recent interview with a vernacular station.

Related Stories

She said: “The rising cost of living is not exclusive to Kenya, it is a global phenomenon fueled by numerous external factors among them the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which has led to a rise in the global price of petroleum, which is a key factor of production.”

Her comments come days after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) announced the price of petrol will increase by Sh5 a litre in Nairobi to Sh134.72 while diesel to Sh115.6 a litre.

However, the price of kerosene, mostly used in low-income households was maintained at Sh103.54 a litre.

Attributing the increase to the rising global crude costs on petrol and diesel, the fuel prices which have hit historic highs will massively affect Kenyans as subsequently, food prices will shoot.

https://twitter.com/ChebiiKibet/status/1504014791312031748?s=20&t=0qlWPuiB4PwjrwabCsu8cw

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Did Kenyan lawyer forge deceased Belgium widow Will?