KOT mourns Mzee Kibor

Veteran politician and farmer, Jackson Kibor addresses the first Eldoret City Men's Congress at Nobel Hotel in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on October 21, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Veteran politician and farmer, Jackson Kibor addresses the first Eldoret City Men's Congress at Nobel Hotel in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on October 21, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA





Kenyans are in mourning following the demise of mzee Jackson Kibor, a prominent businessman and politician in Eldoret.

He passed on at an Eldoret hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Mzee Kibor’s popularity among Kenyans is not only about his political career but also about his personal life which made him be christened the nickname chairman of ‘Men’s conference’.

In 2017, he made headlines after an Eldoret court allowed him to divorce his third wife, only months after divorcing his second wife with whom they had been married for over 50 years.

He married a fourth wife soon after.

Since then during the week to Valentine’s Day Kenyan men who do not have plans to mark the day intended for lovers would flood social media with hilarious excuses as to what they will tell their women, one of them included them attending the imaginary Men’s conference.

Here’s what Kenyans have had to say about Mzee Kibor’s demise.

Our love and prayers to the family and friends of Mzee Jackson Kibor at this time of grief. Mzee was firm, industrious and vocal on issues he believed in. Rest In Peace Mzee Kibor. pic.twitter.com/w3ZZjfaM4i — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 17, 2022

Rest in peace Men's conference Chairman Mzee Jackson Kibor. pic.twitter.com/9Ki8g2PGPP — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) March 17, 2022

Chairman doesn't die, he just takes his chair underground Man lives,in peace. Fare thee well Mzee Jackson Kibor. — KOT OCS👮👮 (@WaruiJohn2) March 17, 2022

Good morning It's another dark day for the team Masculinity Saturday to hear about the passing of Men's Conference chairman Mzee Jackson Kibor. The teaching continues … Forever in Our hearts. Rest in Peace Mzee Kibor. pic.twitter.com/LxjGZGZaun — Masculinity Saturday (@amerixjnr_) March 17, 2022

We must not shy away from saying " I will see what I can do" when our women ask for money in good or bad times.

~Chairman Mzee Jackson Kibor pic.twitter.com/fzzrg0IZ0O — Patricia Agarukire Mulumba (@agarukire) March 15, 2022

Rest in Perfect Peace 🕊️ Mzee Jackson Kibor, Forever alive King and Chairman of Men's Conference. — Pablo🐐 (@JosefKiio) March 17, 2022

Rest in Perfect Peace 🕊️ Mzee Jackson Kibor, Forever alive King and Chairman of Men's Conference. — Pablo🐐 (@JosefKiio) March 17, 2022

A legend has rested! Mzee Jackson Kibor will be remembered for standing firm with the boychild rights/needs, Men's Conference and unapologetic arrogance in Eldoret & its Environs. He joins a list of his friends The late H.E Moi, TotalMan Biwott & Bargentuny. RIP Kibor🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/pamrRRYwun — Emmanuel kipkemboi (@Manukipkemboi) March 17, 2022