KOT mourns Mzee Kibor

By Sylvania Ambani March 17th, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans are in mourning following the demise of mzee Jackson Kibor, a prominent businessman and politician in Eldoret.

He passed on at an Eldoret hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Mzee Kibor’s popularity among Kenyans is not only about his political career but also about his personal life which made him be christened the nickname chairman of ‘Men’s conference’.

In 2017, he made headlines after an Eldoret court allowed him to divorce his third wife, only months after divorcing his second wife with whom they had been married for over 50 years.

He married a fourth wife soon after.

Since then during the week to Valentine’s Day Kenyan men who do not have plans to mark the day intended for lovers would flood social media with hilarious excuses as to what they will tell their women, one of them included them attending the imaginary Men’s conference.

Here’s what Kenyans have had to say about Mzee Kibor’s demise.

