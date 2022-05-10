Join our Telegram Channel
KOT ‘note’ Wetangula’s dusty shoes at Ruto event

By Wangu Kanuri May 10th, 2022 1 min read

Moses Wetangula is the subject of a butt of jokes on social media after attending a function at Deputy President William Ruto’s residence with unpolished shoes.

The Bungoma Senator was in the company of Deputy President William Ruto, and other politicians including Aisha Jumwa, Moses Kuria, Musalia Mudavadi, Aden Duale, Ndindi Nyoro, and Jimmy Kahindi.

Dressed in his party colours,  the seasoned politician who recently teamed up with the DP is spotted lining up alongside his colleagues in dusty shoes a stark contrast to those of his colleagues.

Dusty shoes aside, the DP, while welcoming the new addition to his political camp, said: “This is the coalition for the economic empowerment of ordinary Kenyans.”

Ruto, Wetangula, Mudavadi have been at the forefront of welcoming politicians who have supposedly defected to the Kenya Kwanza camp.

