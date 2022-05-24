KOT plead with Sonko to adopt them

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko arrives at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on November 5, 2019 following summon to appear before the commission. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko arrives at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on November 5, 2019 following summon to appear before the commission. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





A section of Kenyans on Twitter have literally taken up an offer by former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko to take care of children with struggling parents.

Incidentally, Sonko made the offer in his rebuttal to a case where he’s been accused of being a deadbeat dad.

A deadbeat is a slogan given to an absentee parent.

Hata mtoto awe si wangu amlete tu kwangu ata saii nitamlea vizuri. Na pia madem wengine mkifeel hamuezi cope up na kulea watoi msiwadhulumu kivyovote, waleteni kwangu nitawalea. It’s hard but fun being Mike Sonko. — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) May 23, 2022

Sonko said: “Even if the said kid is not mine, let her bring him to my place and I will take care of him very well. I also call upon other ladies who feel they can not take care of their children not to victimize their baby daddies and instead bring them to my place and I will take care of them.”

This is the offer that appeared to excite his followers on the app with one of them asking if the politician is able to adopt a 25-year old.

Mhesh unaweza adopt a 25 year old Big Baby? — SHANKI👑 (@ShankiAustine) May 23, 2022

Another one also inquired if the opportunity to be adopted applies to a 28-year old.

Kuna vacancy ya slightly older kids Iam a 28 year old bouncing baby boy wishing to be adopted — HABAKUK (@Kamau266) May 23, 2022

Another cheekily suggested that the politician could be his biological father.

Hata mimi nakupeleka kotini. My mom told me wewe ni babangu & you've neglected me — Babu Mmoja. (@Babuj_) May 23, 2022

Hello mheshimiwa can you adopt a 22 year old hardworking baby boy? — EDGAR 🇰🇪 (@pizzahmwitu) May 23, 2022

Sonko who is gunning for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat in the August 2022 polls, is known for helping out the needy in the society.

He once adopted two kids who’d been involved in a terrorist attack at the Coast, one of whom had a bullet lodged in his head at the time.

Again, he recently offered to employ a man who had been found guilty of shoplifting.

He also owns the Sonko Rescue Team, a firm that offers several services to residents for free, including water, morgue services, food, and other accessories.

That said, the politician has always been at the centre of controversy.

He is known to have a foul mouth and was impeached as Nairobi governor in 2019.

He is also facing a number of corruption-related charges in court.

This has led to lobby groups requesting he be barred from contesting for the Mombasa county seat.