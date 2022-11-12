Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

ChillaxLifeMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

KOT question Charlene Ruto’s position in father’s position

By Wangu Kanuri November 12th, 2022 2 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have requested to know in specificity the position of President William Ruto’s daughter in his dad’s government.

Charlene Ruto, the third born of the Head of State is currently in Morocco, championing for her father’s bottom up economic model as well as touring the country and enjoying its culture, art and infrastructure.

Also read: How Larry Madowo almost became a Catholic priest

KRA employee takes own life at Times Towers
She has been posting her travels on social media.

Before leaving for Morocco, Charlene visited three counties in under a week, met and held talks with county leaders and their representatives.

She has since toured Embu, Kirinyaga, Isiolo, Kitui and Tharaka-Nithi counties.

While in Isiolo, the first daughter met Isiolo Deputy Governor James Lowasa and engaged in discussions on mitigating climate change effects. Here she promised to start a tree planting exercise next month.

She proceeded to Embu where she said that the county officials were putting measures to create a niche for tourism in the county, saying it had great potential in Agritourism and Sports tourism.

Not done, she toured Kirinyaga county saying it was a good investment area whilst rallying its leaders for developments in both hospitality and farming.

Insiders who spoke to the Nairobi News said their discussions were centered on agriculture, tourism, climate change and youth empowerment.

She spoke about value addition for farm produce from the region, whose residents’ mainstay is agriculture adding that she was keen to see counties grow tremendously for the benefit of all Kenyans. “The progress of counties is the progress of Kenya,” she said.

However, KOT are still puzzled by her role in President’s Ruto’s government wanting to know when it will be articulated to Kenyans. Here are some of the reactions;

 

 

 

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Jubilee lawmaker accuses Raila of nepotism