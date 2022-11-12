KOT question Charlene Ruto’s position in father’s position





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have requested to know in specificity the position of President William Ruto’s daughter in his dad’s government.

Charlene Ruto, the third born of the Head of State is currently in Morocco, championing for her father’s bottom up economic model as well as touring the country and enjoying its culture, art and infrastructure.

She has been posting her travels on social media.

As young African leaders, we need to understand our countries' political systems so that we may inject positive change through various bilateral avenues. We loved our time of sharing with the young parliamentarians of the Moroccan government. pic.twitter.com/Yl7sbLoR3I — Charlene Ruto (@charlruto) November 10, 2022

Before leaving for Morocco, Charlene visited three counties in under a week, met and held talks with county leaders and their representatives.

She has since toured Embu, Kirinyaga, Isiolo, Kitui and Tharaka-Nithi counties.

While in Isiolo, the first daughter met Isiolo Deputy Governor James Lowasa and engaged in discussions on mitigating climate change effects. Here she promised to start a tree planting exercise next month.

Today's highlight was meeting @isioloCounty011 's Deputy Governor Dr. James Lowasa and his team members at the Isiolo County Government offices. We engaged in key discussions on Climatic change and it's impact on Environmental progression. pic.twitter.com/MFB10wAiXt — Charlene Ruto (@charlruto) October 25, 2022

She proceeded to Embu where she said that the county officials were putting measures to create a niche for tourism in the county, saying it had great potential in Agritourism and Sports tourism.

Embu County has great potential in Agritourism and Sports tourism Now this is effective leadership! — Charlene Ruto (@charlruto) October 26, 2022

Not done, she toured Kirinyaga county saying it was a good investment area whilst rallying its leaders for developments in both hospitality and farming.

Insiders who spoke to the Nairobi News said their discussions were centered on agriculture, tourism, climate change and youth empowerment.

She spoke about value addition for farm produce from the region, whose residents’ mainstay is agriculture adding that she was keen to see counties grow tremendously for the benefit of all Kenyans. “The progress of counties is the progress of Kenya,” she said.

Kirinyaga County is ripe for investment in areas of hospitality and value addition of crops such as tomatoes. It was a pleasure sitting and sharing on these matters with the Deputy Governor H.E. David Githanda. The progression of our counties is the progression of our countries. pic.twitter.com/7c6mAjLgJc — Charlene Ruto (@charlruto) October 28, 2022

However, KOT are still puzzled by her role in President’s Ruto’s government wanting to know when it will be articulated to Kenyans. Here are some of the reactions;

What role is Charlene Ruto playing in this government? She seems so powerful bwana! 🤔🤔🤔. Ama she is CS without a portfolio? — Juma G 🇰🇪 (@jumaf3) November 11, 2022

We didn't vote out 3 dynasties just to help the Rutos start another one. Nepotism impitwa na wakati. We need clarity on Charlene Ruto's newfound role within the Hustler govt if it exists. Why is she meeting ministers of foreign governments and on whose behalf is she doing that? — Nahashon Kimemia (@NahashonKimemia) November 11, 2022

Charlene Ruto is making several trips around the world using taxpayers money. She's not a state officer. Hustlers are still struggling to afford Unga. This is the country that gullible masses just do anything to whip tribal emotions only to regret later. — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) November 11, 2022

So Charlene Ruto is the new Devolution CS or she is meeting governors as who? pic.twitter.com/1OO3SkzLRP — KINYANJUI…jakaBABA. (@karoba_john) October 28, 2022

Charlene Ruto is comanaging this country with his father and you are all mum waiting to bash Winnie Odinga for EALA slot..Ruto must tell us what role her daughter is playing in his government! — Solomon (@Akokosolomon) November 11, 2022