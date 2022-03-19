Join our Telegram Channel
KOT react to Bahati’s move to join politics

By Wangu Kanuri March 19th, 2022 2 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have shared varied reactions to singer Bahati’s decision to join elective politics.

Born Kelvin Kioko, Bahati, a renowned singer, announced he will be vying for the Mathare parliamentary seat in the August 2022 polls.

He’s also promised to work hard and improve the lives of the area in which he grew up.

“We’ve never had a leader who understands the needs of Mathare because most of the leaders were not born here. I want to officially accept that calling and honor and say that I am ready to represent the people of Mathare,” he explained.

And here’s what Kenyans had to say.

The mtoto wa mama hit maker will contest against incumbent Anthony Oluoch and James Ongero for the seat. He will be vying on a Jubilee ticket.

He joins a list of local musicians and comedians who’ve switched to politics.

They include Jackson Makini aka CMB Prezzo who is eyeing the Kasarani parliamentary seat, Felix Odiwour best known by the stage name Jalang’o who is vying for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat, and MC Jesse aka Jasper Muthomi who has set his eyes on the South Imenti’s parliamentary seat.

