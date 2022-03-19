KOT react to Bahati’s move to join politics

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta dances with gospel artiste Bahati during formation of Jubilee Party on September 10, 2016 at Safaricom Stadium Kasarani. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have shared varied reactions to singer Bahati’s decision to join elective politics.

Born Kelvin Kioko, Bahati, a renowned singer, announced he will be vying for the Mathare parliamentary seat in the August 2022 polls.

He’s also promised to work hard and improve the lives of the area in which he grew up.

“We’ve never had a leader who understands the needs of Mathare because most of the leaders were not born here. I want to officially accept that calling and honor and say that I am ready to represent the people of Mathare,” he explained.

And here’s what Kenyans had to say.

Bahati wants to vie for Mathare Parliamentary Seat through Jubilee. It's his right. But people of Nairobi must wake up and decide what they want, Leaders or fools and clowns. Mathare SHOULD never elect PRETENDERS — Nick Ruto (@Nickruto_) March 18, 2022

Mathare should run away from Kabahanye Bahati.Please do not elect simps,punnie lambistic guys.This guy might even decide to surprise Diana na pesa ya bursaries au CDF. Reject him from the word go. — Migosi (@migosi_brian) March 18, 2022

Comedians and celebrities have not helped Nairobi, Bahati and Jalang'o not an exception. Nairobi needs better. — Makau F. Muli 🇰🇪 (@MakauWaMuli) March 18, 2022

So Bahati has joined politics… We won't hear his mediocre songs again in case he wins. Wapi makofi jameni! — EDGAR 🇰🇪 (@pizzahmwitu) March 18, 2022

There's something that the so called celebs are not aware of,Bahati has declared his candidature for Mathare constituency for Mp,my simple advice to the artists and comedians their is huge difference between their profession and politics🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Clintonmaluki (@clintonmaluki) March 18, 2022

Kenyans should not allow jokers like Bahati, Jalang'o, MC Jessy, Jaguar into the national assembly come August — lawrence (@lawrence_lky) March 18, 2022

Voyting clown Bahati in for Mathare will be the same way embakasi constituency have learnt the hard way for electing murderer babu owino. Lets be keen when voting guys — 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐇 (@254_iconicc) March 18, 2022

So in Kenya when you are a celebrity with some cash and then you befriend some high profile politicians you automatically qualify to join politics? I heard Bahati is vying for Mathare MP seat in this 2022 election, 2022 parliament will be full of jokers handling critical issues❗️ — Kelvin N Migarusha 🇰🇪 (@knmigarusha) March 16, 2022

Now Bahati & Jalong'o for MP. Should we call it the joke of 2022 already? Have we not learnt from the jaguars, & the sudi's? Can you give them a Bill & see it pass the House, Face the filibuster of fellow legislators & see it become law? We Can do better Nairobians/Kenyans! — Evans (@kkimatis) March 19, 2022

The mtoto wa mama hit maker will contest against incumbent Anthony Oluoch and James Ongero for the seat. He will be vying on a Jubilee ticket.

He joins a list of local musicians and comedians who’ve switched to politics.

They include Jackson Makini aka CMB Prezzo who is eyeing the Kasarani parliamentary seat, Felix Odiwour best known by the stage name Jalang’o who is vying for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat, and MC Jesse aka Jasper Muthomi who has set his eyes on the South Imenti’s parliamentary seat.