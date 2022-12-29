KOT react to bodaboda rider caught in viral video drowning in river

Bodaboda man seen here crossing a flooded river. He later drowned to death. PHOTO: COURTESY

Kenyans on Twitter have shared mixed reactions after a viral video emerged of a man crossing a overflowing river.

In the video, the man is seen preparing to cross the river as people watch in awe.

In the background, voices are heard telling him not to cross the river.

The advice falls on deaf ears, as the man, who is driving a motorcycle embarks on the unsuccessful journey.

He is then swept away by the floods as people watch helplessly from the banks.

With no help in sight, the man drowns and his body is later retrieved.

Narok County Police Commander Kizito Mutoro confirmed the death.

“It was reported on December 27 this year at around 1030hrs that on December 25, 2022, at around 1800hrs there was a drowning incident at river Kongit. Police visited the scene which is in the Olalui area within Kilgoris township,” said Mr Mutoro.

Mr Mutoro said immediately after a heavy downpour, the unknown male adult, a bodaboda rider, hurriedly tried to cross the raging Kongit River from Kilgoris side towards Migingo along Kilgoris-Migingo road and was swept away by raging waters downstream together with his motorcycle.

Here are some reactions from KOT:

May his soul rest in peace — obadiahJr254 (@Robbinsonpouls1) December 28, 2022

Uyu akitoka hapa anafaa apigwe viboko mingi sana pic.twitter.com/JfzWwqKGuY — 🇨​🇦​🇵​🇹​🇦​🇮​🇳​ 🇰​🇪​🇷​🇴​🇲​ (@CaptainOchenge) December 27, 2022

Well mybe. Death was calling him — 🇨​🇦​🇵​🇹​🇦​🇮​🇳​ 🇰​🇪​🇷​🇴​🇲​ (@CaptainOchenge) December 27, 2022

This would have been a marketing dream come true for that bike brand kaa angefika hiyo side ingine Gaddamnit….lakini ni life manze — Random Kenyan (@RandomKenyan1) December 28, 2022

Wallah ningekuwa hapa l would have offered to pay him the amount of money he was going to get paid for him to just chill and wait for the water levels to drop. — Meru kot🇰🇪 (@lenny_Mmeru) December 27, 2022