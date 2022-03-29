KOT react to bullfighter Khalwale having a candidate every year





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have been thrilled by Boni Khalwale’s celebrations of his children in almost every KCPE or KCSE results announcement.

In their messages to him, KOT have hailed him for having bright children, while others question the number of children he has.

In the results announced on Monday, the former Kakamega senator celebrated his daughter Melissa Khamwenyi Khalwale who scored 402 marks.

Khalwale’s remaining kids waiting for their moments to be announced in subsequent years 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RasZu1GmvN — Kwaks (@dipora_ombachi) March 28, 2022

We may disagree with Dr. Boni Khalwale on politics, but I give it to him for the prodigy of his progeny. Each year since KCPE & KCSE begun in Kenya under 8-4-4 System, Khalwale has had a child in both exams each year & they all pass with A’s. Congratulations Bullfighter. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) March 28, 2022

So far, Bonny Khalwale has been having a candidate every year since 2012 and counting! — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) March 28, 2022

Khalwale has a candidate every year 😂 https://t.co/21ejH94ePA — Kimanzi®™ (@Kimanzi_) March 28, 2022

The legacy of Boni Khalwale is, each year, one of his daughters or sons sits for either KCSE or KCPE and performs very well. He celebrates them.

At a time when our generation frowns at the mention of large families, Khalwale is my inspiration. I wish to have a large family. — Author Sakwah Ongoma (@CSakwah) March 28, 2022

Dr. Boni Khalwale is a happy man after his Daughter Mellisa Khamwenyi Khalwale performed exemplary in this year’s KCPE. She scored 402 Marks. Congratulations. pic.twitter.com/PXoviFm08x — Ronoh Cornelius (Kipchumba) (@kipro_hon) March 28, 2022

In 2014, his daughter, Linda Khalwale, was among the top candidates with 428 marks in KCPE. In 2016, the former senator celebrated Engine Khalwale’s KCPE performance after he scored 400 marks.

In 2017, he congratulated his daughter Flavia and son Steve for scoring 407 and 402 marks in KCPE.