KOT react to bullfighter Khalwale having a candidate every year

By Wangu Kanuri March 29th, 2022

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have been thrilled by Boni Khalwale’s celebrations of his children in almost every KCPE or KCSE results announcement.

In their messages to him, KOT have hailed him for having bright children, while others question the number of children he has.

In the results announced on Monday, the former Kakamega senator celebrated his daughter Melissa Khamwenyi Khalwale who scored 402 marks.

In 2014, his daughter, Linda Khalwale, was among the top candidates with 428 marks in KCPE. In 2016, the former senator celebrated Engine Khalwale’s KCPE performance after he scored 400 marks.
In 2017, he congratulated his daughter Flavia and son Steve for scoring 407 and 402 marks in KCPE.

