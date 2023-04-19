KOT react to Eliud Kipchoge’s leg problem that cost him the Boston Marathon

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after crossing the finish line in a time of 1:59:40 during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge on October 12 2019 in Vienna, Austria. AFP PHOTO

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after crossing the finish line in a time of 1:59:40 during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge on October 12 2019 in Vienna, Austria. AFP PHOTO





Netizens have reacted to World Marathoner Record holder Eliud Kipchoge’s defense for not winning the Boston Marathon 2023. The Olympic marathon champion shared that he developed problems with his leg after 30 kilometers costing him the victory.

Discrediting remarks that his performance was affected by the rainy weather, Kipchoge shared that his left foot was the problem.

“I had a problem with my leg and it wasn’t easy to continue strong after 30km, but I felt the drive to finish the race despite the hurdle,” he said.

In light of this, netizens have encouraged him saying it is okay to lose sometimes and that he owed no one an explanation. Others felt that it was time Kipchoge retired from the sport.

Also read: Karen Nyamu reacts to Eliud Kipchoge’s loss at the Boston marathon

Here are some of the comments;

“Congratulations Eliud. I know it is tough but we always have another chance,” wrote Gideon Ronoh.

“You are the world GOAT. Too proud of you. Your history cannot be erased. Thank you for allowing the world to know Kenya,” said Kanyai Muriuki.

“Champ, please do not give excuses. It is okay to lose. It is also okay to win. We love and respect you,” penned Eddie Oswago.

“You owe no one an explanation. You will forever be the hero in the history of athletics. Good job champ,” said Leah Kasana.

“A good dancer should know when to leave the stage. We are happy and proud of your performance,” wrote Stephe Karanih.

“Your time is up legend,” noted Davis Wesonga.

“It isn’t your leg it is your age boss. Relax and enjoy your day with happiness,” said Chelal Kemboi.

“Your age is the problem, not your leg. Accept defeat where necessary,” wrote Kiplagat Harrison.

“Aiii…people should learn to retire peacefully and gracefully. It’s been an honour representing us but it is time to take a rest,” stated Diana Karema.

Also read: Lessons from Eluid Kipchoge’s defeat at Boston marathon

Kipchoge, 38, had hoped to set a new course record in Boston as he targets to be the first man in history to set new course records in all the six World Marathon Majors.