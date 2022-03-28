KOT react to Ezekiel Mutua’s comeback





Musicians beware! This seems to be the message Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) are offering artists following the appointment of Ezekiel Mutua as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

MCSK made the announcement on Monday stating that Dr Mutua will assume his new role starting March 25, 2022.

His appointment has comes months after he was removed as the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) boss.

“The Board of Directors of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Ezekiel Mutua as its Chief Executive Officer. His appointment follows rigorous competitive interviews in which he emerged top among the candidates who were interviewed,” MCSK Board Chairman Lazarus Muli said.

“We, as members of the MCSK board, warmly welcome Dr Mutua at the helm of our society’s leadership, congratulate him on his appointment and wish him well. We have faith that his passion for excellence as attested by his exemplary performance in the previous positions he has held, will help us to steer the MCSK to the next level,” he said.

Due to his past strict rules while at KFCB, KOT could not help but share their opinion regarding Dr Mutua’s appointment.