KOT react to high number of 2022 KCSE candidates qualifying for University

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu makes his remarks during the release of the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results on January 20, 2023 at Mitihani House in Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The high number of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates in 2022 qualifying for direct University entry has elicited diverse views from Kenyans.

Many are questioning the results released on Friday January 20, 2023 by Cabinet Secretary of Education Ezekiel Machogu.

Sharing their views on various results shared by several Secondary Schools online, some Kenyans online suspect the results might have been manipulated or some candidates engaged in examination malpractice.

Alliance High School, Moi High School Kabarak, Maseno School and Maranda High School are among top national schools with the highest number of candidates who have attained entry point to public universities.

According to the results released by Machogu, out of 881,416 candidates who sat the 2022 KCSE examination, 173,345 scored the minimum university entry grade of C+ and above compared to 145,776 in 2021.

The minimum requirement to join a university to pursue a Bachelor’s degree is a mean grade of C+

While releasing the 2022 KCSE results, the CS said male students have performed better in last year’s examination.

A total of 489,081 candidates who sat the 2022 KCSE exam scored Grade D+ and below which represents 55.8 per cent of the 881,416 candidates who were tested.

According to the results, a total of 1,146 candidates scored grade A compared to 1,138 in 2021.

A total of 522,588 candidates scored grade D+ and above in the 2022 KCSE exam.

The CS also noted that candidates with grade E in the 2022 KCSE exam declined significantly to 30,822 compared to 46,151 in 2021.

