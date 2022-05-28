KOT react to Kalonzo’s failed bid to run for president in August polls

Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a past media briefing at the Kenya School of Law, Nairobi. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

The decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to bar Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka from running for president in the August 9 General Election has drawn mixed reactions from Kenyans.

The electoral commission locked out Mr Kalonzo on a technicality after he failed to present the list of his supporters in the required Microsoft Excel sheet.

This comes just days after the Wiper party leader named Andrew Leteipa Ole Sunkuli as his running mate. Kalonzo made his move after Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga overlooked him and settled on Martha Karua as his running mate.

We sample some of the reactions and comments from Kenyans on Twitter:

It's kalonzo who barred himself so as to have an avenue to join azimio . you want to tell me kalonzo can't beat the threshold? We know his game proper he will join azimio a million times and if by any chance RAO becomes the CEO kalonzo will pay for his truancy — Paul (@Paulcheruiyot74) May 28, 2022

Another one felt he was cornered by President Kenyatta.

The man is cornered by guess who? Uhuru Kenyatta. If only he had seen the plot. Lesson watch your friends closely. They may just be Judas in your life. At the opportune moment they fix you. To Kalonzo chart your way forward sir. Game up — Peter K Ngeno (@PngenoK) May 28, 2022

Another user thought it was an intentional move.

He intentionally disqualified himself. — Kin (@kimnja01) May 28, 2022

Another one questioned whether Kalonzo was faking a walk out on Azimio so that he could bargain a better deal for himself.

Was Kalonzo Musyoka faking a walk out on Azimio to up and bargain his stakes — Kibet Benard (@KibetBenard_) May 28, 2022

Another one pitied him while posing how he could entertain a known master of deceit.

I pity kalonzo Musyoka for putting all his eggs in one basket. How do you entertain a known master of deceit. pic.twitter.com/B4RTu5fQbB — Daisy K⚡ (@DaisyKenyan_) May 28, 2022

Another user felt that Kalonzo was still a strong candidate with or without IEBC.

Kalonzo Musyoka is still a strong candidate with or without IEBC. The problems he will cause threatening to join either UDA or Azimio is unprecedented! Kalonzo will give both coalition sleepless nights! He remains unbowed. I adore this man's game and confidence! — Lion muigai (@MohMuigai) May 28, 2022

Another one thought Kalonzo was still in Azimio and he was fighting a bigger stake in Raila Odinga’s presidency.

Kalonzo Musyoka was just fighting for a bigger stake in Raila Odinga's presidency. He is in Azimio. There is really nothing wrong with his flip flopping nature. In the next two weeks, he shall be campaigning for Raila Odinga. — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) May 28, 2022

Another one felt his presidential bid was an afterthought and he was not serious.

His presidential bid was an after thought..he wasn't serious..he never behaved presidential… — JOE (@musau_jm) May 28, 2022

Another user thought Kalonzo was playing hide and seek game with Kenyans and he is still in Azimio la Umoja camp.