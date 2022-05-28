Join our Telegram Channel
KOT react to Kalonzo’s failed bid to run for president in August polls

By Wangu Kanuri May 28th, 2022 2 min read

The decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to bar Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka from running for president in the August 9 General Election has drawn mixed reactions from Kenyans.

The electoral commission locked out Mr Kalonzo on a technicality after he failed to present the list of his supporters in the required Microsoft Excel sheet.

This comes just days after the Wiper party leader named Andrew Leteipa Ole Sunkuli as his running mate. Kalonzo made his move after Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga overlooked him and settled on Martha Karua as his running mate.

We sample some of the reactions and comments from Kenyans on Twitter:

Another one felt he was cornered by President Kenyatta.

Another user thought it was an intentional move.

Another one questioned whether Kalonzo was faking a walk out on Azimio so that he could bargain a better deal for himself.

Another one pitied him while posing how he could entertain a known master of deceit.

Another user felt that Kalonzo was still a strong candidate with or without IEBC.

Another one thought Kalonzo was still in Azimio and he was fighting a bigger stake in Raila Odinga’s presidency.

Another one felt his presidential bid was an afterthought and he was not serious.

Another user thought Kalonzo was playing hide and seek game with Kenyans and he is still in Azimio la Umoja camp.

 

