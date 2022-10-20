Join our Telegram Channel
KOT react to Miguna Miguna arrival back in the country on Mashujaa Day

By Wangu Kanuri October 20th, 2022 2 min read

Canadian cum Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna jetted back into the country on Thursday morning with his fans eagerly waiting for him at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in anticipation.

Dr. Miguna, who had been exiled since 2018, was able to fly back after President William Ruto lifted the red alerts on him.

This is what Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) had to say about his arrival.

Upon returning, Miguna expressed joy and thanked the Head of State while touching Kenyan soil, saying, “I must extend my gratitude to Kenyans that voted overwhelmingly for the Kenya Kwanza government because that is central for me. Without this administration, I would not be back home.”

Adding that what happened to him should not happen to any Kenyan, Miguna noted, “A Kenyan-born citizen cannot be discarded, removed forcefully from a country, and banished to a foreign land.”

Miguna had earlier shared his invitation card to Uhuru Gardens, where President Ruto would preside over his first Mashujaa celebrations.

While making his entrance to the venue, the embattled lawyer said, “I’m feeling exhilarated. I can at least now smell the freshness of Kenyan oxygen and freedom. This I what we wanted and this is what we got.”

Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport upon arrival from Canada on October 20, 2022. EVANS HABIL
Dr. Miguna was exiled after his role in the swearing in of chief opposition leader, Raila Odinga, as the people’s president in 2018 and was charged with treason-related offenses and his attempts to return to Kenya, despite several court orders issued to facilitate his return, bore no fruits.

Among the key arguments used by the State to exile Miguna was that he had obtained Kenyan and, later on, Canadian citizenship at a time when Kenya did not support that type of citizenship.

While in exile, Miguna constantly used vulgar language and snide comments while referring to the two politicians on Twitter.

He would then join Dr. Ruto in his campaign as the latter had assured him he would bring him back if he clinched victory.

