KOT react to Miguna Miguna arrival back in the country on Mashujaa Day

Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport upon arrival from Canada on October 20, 2022.

Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport upon arrival from Canada on October 20, 2022. EVANS HABIL





Canadian cum Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna jetted back into the country on Thursday morning with his fans eagerly waiting for him at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in anticipation.

Dr. Miguna, who had been exiled since 2018, was able to fly back after President William Ruto lifted the red alerts on him.

This is what Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) had to say about his arrival.

I was a witness to injustice. I will live to tell that history. I will never forget Miguna Miguna's face, voice and bravery as the red alert unfolded in Berlin. My heart was bitter. Mortal men denied a fellow Kenyan citizen the RIGHT to travel HOME. Today is a great day! Viva✊🏾⚖️ https://t.co/fmC9uENsif — Dr. John Njenga Karugia PhD. (@johnnjenga) October 20, 2022

I am happy for MM. He fought hard to come back. He will now have to find another cause although he has been brought as a tool to neutralize RAO and to spite Uhuru. Every move WSR makes is well-calculated. Master chess player that one. But MM cannot replace RAO wout fighting WSR. — Mugambi Nandi (@MugambiNandi) October 20, 2022

Miguna Miguna is back in the country! He landed with a very tight security and was received like a Shujaa! It is believed that he is being prepared to take over from Hon. Raila Odinga. I am not sure about that, but I am sure that no task is too hard or too big for @MigunaMiguna. — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) October 20, 2022

So many Kenyans wish to go to Canada for either work related errands or citizenship, then their is Miguna Miguna who is so thrilled to return to Kenya after a long exile. — Ngari 🐆 (@Jacksonngari_) October 20, 2022

Had the 'Father of Democracy' won the election, Miguna Miguna would not have been home today. Just imagine! Welcome home Janyando! — Ja Loka (@_fels1) October 20, 2022

Miguna Miguna deserves his FREEDOM. I have said this many times. Thank you Kenya Kwanza Government and President William Ruto. — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) October 20, 2022

Return of Miguna Miguna is a good gesture by the new administration on the respect for Human Rights. Thank you President William Ruto. Hustler Nation, Let show some love to our General. We are Africans and Africa is our business… pic.twitter.com/oBVRpMAmFf — Ndindi Nyoro (@NdindiiNyoro) October 20, 2022

I'm so happy to see Miguna Miguna back home. As I told you earlier, I have no doubts with President William Ruto's Administration that it will serve all Kenyans equally. Asante Sana Mheshimiwa Rais William Ruto. #HappyMashujaaDay2022 pic.twitter.com/szaIDWr91Y — Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu, CBS, MP (@ngunjiriwambug) October 20, 2022

Upon returning, Miguna expressed joy and thanked the Head of State while touching Kenyan soil, saying, “I must extend my gratitude to Kenyans that voted overwhelmingly for the Kenya Kwanza government because that is central for me. Without this administration, I would not be back home.”

Adding that what happened to him should not happen to any Kenyan, Miguna noted, “A Kenyan-born citizen cannot be discarded, removed forcefully from a country, and banished to a foreign land.”

Miguna had earlier shared his invitation card to Uhuru Gardens, where President Ruto would preside over his first Mashujaa celebrations.

While making his entrance to the venue, the embattled lawyer said, “I’m feeling exhilarated. I can at least now smell the freshness of Kenyan oxygen and freedom. This I what we wanted and this is what we got.”

Dr. Miguna was exiled after his role in the swearing in of chief opposition leader, Raila Odinga, as the people’s president in 2018 and was charged with treason-related offenses and his attempts to return to Kenya, despite several court orders issued to facilitate his return, bore no fruits.

Among the key arguments used by the State to exile Miguna was that he had obtained Kenyan and, later on, Canadian citizenship at a time when Kenya did not support that type of citizenship.

While in exile, Miguna constantly used vulgar language and snide comments while referring to the two politicians on Twitter.

He would then join Dr. Ruto in his campaign as the latter had assured him he would bring him back if he clinched victory.

