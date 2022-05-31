KOT react to Sh104 million theft in Nairobi house





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have questioned the possibility of someone having Sh104 million in their house.

This following the arrest of a house help in Nairobi’s Langata estate over the theft of that sumo of money belong to her employee.

We sample some of their reactions and comments:

Why should you keep 104 million in the house for real. Am here give me the 4m I will clean for you the 100m in record time — Nyabuto Onyiego (@nd_onyiego) May 31, 2022

you just carelessly keep 104 Million in your house not even in a safe and go about other activities..that a househelp can acess it and elope ndo you be discovering?? — Angana (@anganajnr06) May 31, 2022

Am ready to work in Lang'ata if one can come out with ksh 104 million. Any one with connection 🤠 — Crazy United🇰🇪™  (@Crazypenalt) May 31, 2022

Someone had 104 million Ksh in the house. Jesus I'm still digesting that. That lady who stole that money won't be found she can buy police she can by the judge. But seriously it's not that there's no money in Kenya. People are just not spending. So no circulation. — Alex 🇰🇪 (@Aleckeei) May 31, 2022

I just know if I kept 104 million in the house I wouldn’t move from where it is. I would camp there every day. Hamnanga wasiwasi? — Valentine (@nimu_kamau) May 30, 2022

Where do y'all get the audacity to keep 104 million in the house yet I can't even walk past 5pm when I have 350 bob? — KK™ (@KevinKipyegon3) May 30, 2022

That's why I always advice you guys at least to have a passport! Sometimes form inajipa 104 million pap! Inakuangukia, badala ya kujificha githurai, vuka boda ziesabu na huko Burkina Faso bana🤣🤣 — Cortazer Jurazz (@CJurazz) May 31, 2022

I know I look like a good person but if you ever get the chance to steal 104 million please call me. 😭 I won't dissapoint — MISS RONO (@Hyliine3) May 30, 2022