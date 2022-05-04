KOT react to video of politician throwing cake at crowd





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have shared varied reactions after a video went viral of a Kiambu politician throwing pieces of cake to a crowd.

The video highlighted how the politician namely Anne Muratha, alias Wamuratha, elected to throw pieces of cake at people at an event after efforts of managing the crowd proved futile.

KOT had this to say in regards to the recorded video;

One user felt what Wamuratha did was close to what made Kabogo lose his governorship in Kiambu.

What Wamuratha did is too close to what made Kabogo lose his governor position in Kiambu. She has to apologize or be disciplined by UDA. Kenyans are not her pigs 😌. — Thuo Kimani Githuku (@thuogithuku) May 3, 2022

Another one felt the politician gesture was a point of separation.

Anne Wamuratha has a big following.. People were just happy in celebration. Thick headed individuals are here trying to twist the narrative.

Hatuwezi shangilia kwa amani.. — Prospect 🐦 (@254Mish) May 3, 2022

Another one questioned why people have appeared to lose their dignity.

@UDAKenya's Wamuratha feeds the Kiambu masses like chicken. 😭😭😭 Aki WaKikuyu shida yetu iko wapi? When did we fully lose our dignity? pic.twitter.com/H7SUKhFyRP — Mwarimū Mūtemi wa Kīama (@MutemiWaKiama) May 3, 2022

Another one felt there was absolutely nothing wrong with whatever she did and that people should stop being petty.

People should leave Wamuratha alone, has she killed someone? Just a cake! You wanted her to feed them like kids? Stop being petty guys. pic.twitter.com/zlJn5kzakr — Dan Nyagah (@dan_nyagah) May 3, 2022

Another one felt Wamuratha was contemptuous of the very people she claimed she wanted to serve.

Wamuratha has shown so much disdain for the very people she purports to want to serve. It's a big shame — Anne Mbugua (@AnneMbugua16) May 3, 2022

Another user said even poor people are treated with some dignity and that food should not be thrown in such a manner.

But that clip of Wamuratha throwing cake to wananchi in Ruiru is sad. What became of us? Even as poor, mannerless ihíís in the village, we would be treated with some dignity na kuwekewa pilau kwa mkono! Food could not be thrown to us like that! — Gathenya (@GATHENYA) May 3, 2022

Another user argued before one threw stones at the politicians he or she should counter check how their women treat house helps and watchmen as if they were lesser human beings.

Whatever wamuratha did depicts what most of the middle class women do. They feel househelps and Watchmen as lesser human beings.

As we castigate her, counter check with your woman#BetterTogether — Louis Vinnie (@LouizVinnie) May 3, 2022

However, the Kiambu Women Representative aspirant has since issued an apology in regards.

I wish to confirm that I am the one captured in the viral video throwing pieces of cake to a group of people who had gathered at the Ruiru Stadium for an event on November 7th, 2021,” the politician said in a post on her Facebook page.

Vowing to not repeat the mistake, Wamuratha added, “I deeply, and sincerely, apologize for the action and ask the people to forgive me. If I would turn back the clock, I would distribute the cake differently.”