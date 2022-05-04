Join our Telegram Channel
KOT react to video of politician throwing cake at crowd

By Wangu Kanuri May 4th, 2022 2 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have shared varied reactions after a video went viral of a Kiambu politician throwing pieces of cake to a crowd.

The video highlighted how the politician namely Anne Muratha, alias Wamuratha, elected to throw pieces of cake at people at an event after efforts of managing the crowd proved futile.

KOT had this to say in regards to the recorded video;

One user felt what Wamuratha did was close to what made Kabogo lose his governorship in Kiambu.

Another one felt the politician gesture was a point of separation.

Another one questioned why people have appeared to lose their dignity.

Another one felt there was absolutely nothing wrong with whatever she did and that people should stop being petty.

Another one felt Wamuratha was contemptuous of the very people she claimed she wanted to serve.

Another user said even poor people are treated with some dignity and that food should not be thrown in such a manner.

Another user argued before one threw stones at the politicians he or she should counter check how their women treat house helps and watchmen as if they were lesser human beings.

However, the Kiambu Women Representative aspirant has since issued an apology in regards.

I wish to confirm that I am the one captured in the viral video throwing pieces of cake to a group of people who had gathered at the Ruiru Stadium for an event on November 7th, 2021,” the politician said in a post on her Facebook page.

Vowing to not repeat the mistake, Wamuratha added, “I deeply, and sincerely, apologize for the action and ask the people to forgive me. If I would turn back the clock, I would distribute the cake differently.”

 

