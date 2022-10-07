KOT reacts after Tems cancels Nairobi show, fans to get a refund

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, better known by her stage name Tems. PHOTO | COURTESY

A concert that was to be graced by Nigerian crooner Temilade Openiyi, better known by her stage name Tems, has been cancelled leaving her Kenyan fans in disarray.

The promoter of the Tems concert that was set to be held next week at the Waterfront Mall Karen in Nairobi says those who had booked tickets for the show will get their refunds.

Speaking to Nairobi News, a representative of Tikiti said that for all the fans who had paid for the highly anticipated concert, their money will be refunded in full.

“Tikiti has committed to sending refunds by Wednesday,” the representative said.

Despite the assurance of funds, her Kenyan fans were not happy about it and called her out for not keeping her promise of performing in Kenya.

Organisers of the event also accused the Nigerian musician of pulling a surprise on them despite paying her performance fees.

“As of three days ago, all was going according to schedule and plan. We paid for Tems in full 15 days before the performance date and to our surprise as soon as the payment was made, her manager mentioned that she is no longer comfortable coming to Kenya and just does not want to perform for her Kenya fans.

We were in shock, heartbroken and financially wounded,” the organisers said in a statement.

In June, the Essence singer was forced to cancel all of her upcoming shows after being diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis, a vocal illness.

The Grammy-nominated singer shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, expressing her disappointment at the setback and stating that she will seek recovery as per her doctor’s orders.

“It breaks my heart to say this, but there has been no other option for me. I’m not feeling too good at the moment. After my last performance, I was diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis, and I have to take some time off to protect what’s left of my voice,” she wrote on Tuesday.

“On doctor’s order, I have to postpone the two shows this week. The new dates for both shows will be announced tomorrow.”

She also stated that once she has recovered, she will give her fans “the best show ever.”

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans On Twitter (KOT).

I'm so disappointed that Tems cancelled her concert coz honestly I don't even know one of her songs. — CT (@base10_) October 6, 2022

Tems to Kenya: " You thought I was feeling you?" — Perrieeeaye (@thee_perry) October 6, 2022

Kenyan event organizers need to learn how to plan parties though. Buruklyn Boyz before Tems, what kind of mood were they going for? — 🅴 Phantéau (@_wangwe) October 7, 2022

Not Tems saying, ‘Aki babe usijam,’ to us! 😭😭😭 We deserve it though 😭😭😭😭 I knew the bad treatment Fave got, was gonna bite us in the ass. — GATHONI K. (@QueenGathoni) October 6, 2022

Tems cancelled as soon as the cash was sent . 😂😂😂 tell me that's not a yahoo girl — kanyeastern (@_jeen_yuhs) October 7, 2022