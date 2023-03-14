KOT reacts as Raila declares March 20, 2023, a public holiday





Kenyans have shared mixed reactions hours after Azimio leader Raila Odinga declared that Monday March 20, 2023 a ‘public holiday’.

This reaction came hours after Mr Odinga while addressing his supporters in Siaya County on March 14, 2023, declared that “In the name of Azimio one Kenya Alliance, we declare that Monday, March 20 will be a public holiday.”

“Take note that on the 20th of March 2023, we have a date with destiny in Nairobi. On that day, our supporters throughout the country shall stage a massive procession in Nairobi for a legitimate and inclusive government. Save the date,” Odinga added.

Odinga was responding to a call by NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua who asked him to declare the day a public holiday to provide room for Kenyans to attend the mass protests.

Karua had insisted that Azimio won the presidential contest and failure to open the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers leaves them little option but to rally their supporters to the streets to seek justice.

She said the mass action is not for Odinga’s benefit but for the interest of the electorate whose choice of the ballot was violated.

However, Kenyan law leaves the preserve of declaring a public holiday to the Interior minister, a post that is being held by Professor Kithure Kindiki.

Odinga and his political lieutenant have been moving around various counties in the spirit of mass action after President William Ruto failed to fulfill his 14-day ultimatum of reducing the cost of living.

Here are some reactions:

Raila Odinga, picking the cue, from Martha Karua purports to declare March 20, 2023 a 'public holiday' to enable his followers to protest against the government. He has impersonated the Interior CS and could be charged for impersonation and incitement to breach of public peace pic.twitter.com/GRqAjsHz0n — Stephen Mutoro (@smutoro) March 14, 2023

On this one,he has failed completely — Stephen Ngatia Mwangi™️ (@simbamalala75) March 14, 2023

Unlawfully? What do you mean? https://t.co/S9vlSAjxsg — Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) March 14, 2023

With @RailaOdinga declaration of Monday 20th as a holiday, I can only ask that those around him now,should check him into a mental facility…. This gallant son of Kenya needs mental help.Its not jokes…#MentalHealthAwareness — Hon Didmus Barasa, MP Kimilili (@DidmusWaBarasa) March 14, 2023

Kitu nauliza watafanyia nn baba😂😂 — Santo Lempa (@LempaSanto) March 14, 2023

😂😂 ndio Baba…But Hiio Day Utakua Tu Solo..siisi Lazima Tuhustle Kamaa Hustlers — MDUTCHAVELLI (@Theonlymdas) March 14, 2023

Baba is the legitimate president 😂😂😂mtajua hamjui — oyugi austine (@OyugiAustine) March 14, 2023

If I am RAILA, I'd easily argue this in court. A declaration without gazetting is just but mere hot air. Nonetheless, we have a Holiday 😜 — The Ombudsman🇰🇪(DipEng) (@OmbudsmanAlindi) March 14, 2023

I think u don't need a fact check here, we all know it's the CS Interior, even Baba knows.

Funny, it is an illegal declaration, but maybe well be very legitimate, considering what may happen on that day. — Ouko Otingi (@OOtingi) March 14, 2023