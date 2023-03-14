Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

Must ReadWhat's Hot

KOT reacts as Raila declares March 20, 2023, a public holiday

By Winnie Onyando March 14th, 2023 2 min read

Kenyans have shared mixed reactions hours after Azimio leader Raila Odinga declared that Monday March 20, 2023 a ‘public holiday’.

This reaction came hours after Mr Odinga while addressing his supporters in Siaya County on March 14, 2023, declared that “In the name of Azimio one Kenya Alliance, we declare that Monday, March 20 will be a public holiday.”

“Take note that on the 20th of March 2023, we have a date with destiny in Nairobi. On that day, our supporters throughout the country shall stage a massive procession in Nairobi for a legitimate and inclusive government. Save the date,” Odinga added.

Odinga was responding to a call by NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua who asked him to declare the day a public holiday to provide room for Kenyans to attend the mass protests.

Karua had insisted that Azimio won the presidential contest and failure to open the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers leaves them little option but to rally their supporters to the streets to seek justice.

She said the mass action is not for Odinga’s benefit but for the interest of the electorate whose choice of the ballot was violated.

However, Kenyan law leaves the preserve of declaring a public holiday to the Interior minister, a post that is being held by Professor Kithure Kindiki.

Odinga and his political lieutenant have been moving around various counties in the spirit of mass action after President William Ruto failed to fulfill his 14-day ultimatum of reducing the cost of living.

Here are some reactions:

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Kenyan student who drowned in Australia laid to rest in...