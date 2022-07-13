KOT reacts as Sonko cleared to contest for Mombasa governor

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko speaks to the media at Salama Beach Resort in Kilifi County in this picture taken on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko speaks to the media at Salama Beach Resort in Kilifi County in this picture taken on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT





Kenyans have shared varied reactions following the sudden changed political fortunes of former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

It follows a ruling by the High Court to clear the flamboyant politician to contest for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat in the August 2022 polls.

Curious Kenyans noted that the High Court cleared Sonko a day after he appeared to have mended fences, politically speaking, with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sonko toured Nairobi alongside President Kenyatta to campaign for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.

The two politicians have been at loggerheads for the past two years, ever since Sonko accused President Kenyatta of planning his impeachment and trumped up charges related to corruption and terrorism.

Those who lectured Uhuru to stop incarcerating Mike Sonko have suddenly gone quiet seeing Sonko praising Uhuru. Kenyan political analysts are like Mo Salah. One day you're warning Real Madrid of revenge, the next day you're shedding tears walking past the Champions League trophy. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) July 13, 2022

Celebrations in Mombasa as court orders IEBC to accept Sonko's nomination papers pic.twitter.com/i2QPdD8yDW — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) July 13, 2022

Sonko moving from 047 to 001. Most improved student. — G (@RealGich) July 13, 2022

Sonko vindicated. His brand of politics may benefit Mombasa people more than it did for Nairobi. Truth be told, Sonko is the man to watch! — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) July 13, 2022