KOT reacts as Sonko cleared to contest for Mombasa governor

By Sylvania Ambani July 13th, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans have shared varied reactions following the sudden changed political fortunes of former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

It follows a ruling by the High Court to clear the flamboyant politician to contest for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat in the August 2022 polls.

Curious Kenyans noted that the High Court cleared Sonko a day after he appeared to have mended fences, politically speaking, with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sonko toured Nairobi alongside President Kenyatta to campaign for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.

The two politicians have been at loggerheads for the past two years, ever since Sonko accused President Kenyatta of planning his impeachment and trumped up charges related to corruption and terrorism.

 

 

 

