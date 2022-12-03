KOT reacts to First Lady Rachel Ruto preparing tea at State House

Kenya's first lady Rachel Ruto making tea in an environmental friendly cooker in State House

Kenyans on Twitter have shared different views after First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto’s shared her photo while preparing tea at the State House.

While reacting to a photo posted by Mama Rachel accompanied by the following caption, “I met Mr Joe Sang and his team of passionate and innovative environmentalists from Staregel Enterprises Ltd.

They have invented an affordable, easy-to-use, fuel-conserving, and pollution-free ‘Jiko Safi’ that fits our domestic needs.”

Some of the netizens supported her saying she is humble while others criticized the photo.

Here were some of the reactions.

Mum amesema niangalie chai hadi amalize mkutano pic.twitter.com/4Fp8VhyG68 — 𝕆ℕℂℍ𝔼 (@onchewouse) December 1, 2022

Humble Mum — Madelyne madelyne (@Madelynemadely2) November 30, 2022

Chai ilipikwa lakini sio vikombe kwa meza. Kwani ni nani alikua ana pikiwa hio chai? pic.twitter.com/WDXQRbywG4 — Brezar Sammy (@sbrezar) November 30, 2022

Yani hii ndio sufuria iko State house?

Anyway. Hii serikali ni biashara. Leo mama taifa ana advertise jiko ya safi so as to counter Jiko Okoa using state resources

Same day something else was launched somewhere as a wash wash distribution. I tell you guy. Wajinga waliisha kenya. pic.twitter.com/6g0yLzWC1v — Brezar Sammy (@sbrezar) November 30, 2022

The reactions come three days ago after Mama Rachel met with a team from Staregel Enterprise Limited that invented jiko safi.

Mama Rachel said the government will collaborate with stakeholders to make Kenya a healthy and environmentally friendly country.

She pointed out that the country continued to suffer the effects of climate change, adding that there was a need to work towards environmental conservation for a greener world.

“The adoption of green energy and eco-friendly ways of clean cooking are positive strides toward achieving this noble goal,” Mama Rachel said.

