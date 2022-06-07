Join our Telegram Channel
KOT reacts to IEBC move to disqualify Wanjigi from presidential race

By Wangu Kanuri June 7th, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have expressed mixed reactions following the move by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to disqualify Jimi Wanjigi from the August 2022 presidential race.

Wanjigi was disqualified after he failed to present a University degree certificate.

The businessman also failed to bring the required signatures from those supporting his presidential bid.

One user felt it was good riddance as he thought Wanjigi was not a popular candidate.

Another one read political mischief in Wanjigi’s elimination.

Another felt IEBC should make it public all the academic qualifications of all presidential aspirants.

Another one sarcastically requested Jimi to get his certificates saying he had not used them for long.

Another user sympathized with Wanjigi saying politics is not for the faint hearted.

Another one felt that the criteria of barring candidates because of their academic qualifications was retrogressive.

Another user questioned whether there was any politician with legitimate academic papers.

Another one felt that Wanjigi was hiding behind Raila Odinga and he cannot stand on his own.

Another user responded that job holders are looking for degree while degree holders are looking for jobs in Kenya.

 

