KOT reacts to IEBC move to disqualify Wanjigi from presidential race

Jimi Wanjigi at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision. PHOTO Dennis Onsongo

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have expressed mixed reactions following the move by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to disqualify Jimi Wanjigi from the August 2022 presidential race.

Wanjigi was disqualified after he failed to present a University degree certificate.

The businessman also failed to bring the required signatures from those supporting his presidential bid.

One user felt it was good riddance as he thought Wanjigi was not a popular candidate.

Nani angemchagua actually? I’m pretty sure he couldn’t gather more than 100 votes after all… IEBC imemuondolea aibu😂 — Kibinda 🇰🇪 (@DavisKibinda) June 6, 2022

Another one read political mischief in Wanjigi’s elimination.

It's now clear from where IEBC is getting instructions. Now we all know who they'll announce no matter what — miringa🇰🇪 (@miringa_ke) June 6, 2022

Another felt IEBC should make it public all the academic qualifications of all presidential aspirants.

@IEBCKenya , kindly make it public the academic qualifications of all presidential aspirants if you really stand for the truth. This is a matter of public interest and if you really stand for the truth, start by showing us the credentials of Raila Odinga. — Brian Gitau (@briangtau) June 6, 2022

Another one sarcastically requested Jimi to get his certificates saying he had not used them for long.

Someone kindly ask Jimi Wanjigi which of my degree certificates I should sell him at a fee. Hata sijazitumia sana, they're still in good condition. Juu ni yeye, nitamfanyia bei ya Corona. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) June 6, 2022

Another user sympathized with Wanjigi saying politics is not for the faint hearted.

Jimi Wanjigi has gone through a lot in the recent past. Politics is not for the faint hearted. — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) June 6, 2022

Another one felt that the criteria of barring candidates because of their academic qualifications was retrogressive.

This degree thing is retrogressive against the democracy we brag of. People should not be denied opportunity to pursue their aspirations because of papers. We claim we are a free country but everyday there emerges many forms of discrimination https://t.co/9a9xAJ1RLP — John Makumi (@JohnCMakumi) June 6, 2022

Another user questioned whether there was any politician with legitimate academic papers.

Now it's Jimi Wanjigi, is there a single politician with legitimate academic papers? — JESUS (@Goddie_Ke) June 6, 2022

Another one felt that Wanjigi was hiding behind Raila Odinga and he cannot stand on his own.

Jimi Wanjigi was hiding behind Raila Odinga all the time. He cant stand on his own — Hon Lee Makwiny (@leemakwiny) June 6, 2022

Another user responded that job holders are looking for degree while degree holders are looking for jobs in Kenya.