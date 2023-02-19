KOT reacts to Mudavadi, Aisha Jumwa home burglary

ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi during the launch of his party manifesto in Nairobi on June 30, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Kenyans on Twitter have reacted to the recent burglaries at the homes of senior government officials.

This past week, the Nairobi home of Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa was raided by thugs who are yet to be arrested.

She was not in the house at the time of the attack. Jewelry, three mobile phones and an estimated Sh1 million was stolen during the raid which also left one her daughters nursing a leg injury.

The raid comes days after the home of Premier Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi was also raided and household items, including a television set and gas cylinder, stolen.

The thieves are reported to have accessed Mudavadi’s property, which is usually guarded by officers from the presidential security, by jumping over the perimeter wall.

If a whole CS home isn't safe, how is mine guaranteed! — fredrick john ngesa (@fredrickjohnnge) February 16, 2023

Juzi walikuwa kwa madvd… DCI achunguze kama Kuna payments of claims coz hii inakaa preplanned — Who are you (@KabiruCPA) February 16, 2023

So thieves robbed the Prime Minister & now the CS Public Service? Kweli maneno ni bottom up, yaani bottom up! — Woody Mokua (@WoodyMokuaN) February 16, 2023

Why is the CS banking money under the mattress? What example is she giving? All money should be in the market for circulation for a good performance of the economy. — KC (@koecharlesk) February 16, 2023

Hope the DCI will obtain a court order ASAP & break in to Aisha’s house to obtain CCTV clips for further investigations! — Gideon M Nyambane (@Gidmogire) February 16, 2023

We Tweeps demand to see CCTV footage…other than that it's..💨 — Manager (@Mana7er) February 16, 2023

Watu si wajinga bwana.They are trying to divert attention on what happened yesterday where they broke into matiangi house without permission . Tell sakayo we are going to pray for them next week because they are posses — Paul Otieno (@PaulOti55362253) February 16, 2023