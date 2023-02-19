Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

Must ReadNews

KOT reacts to Mudavadi, Aisha Jumwa home burglary

By Winnie Onyando February 19th, 2023 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter have reacted to the recent burglaries at the homes of senior government officials.

This past week, the Nairobi home of Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa was raided by thugs who are yet to be arrested.

She was not in the house at the time of the attack. Jewelry, three mobile phones and an estimated Sh1 million was stolen during the raid which also left one her daughters nursing a leg injury.

The raid comes days after the home of Premier Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi was also raided and household items, including a television set and gas cylinder, stolen.

The thieves are reported to have accessed Mudavadi’s property, which is usually guarded by officers from the presidential security, by jumping over the perimeter wall.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
KOT react to fertilizer subsidy, rainy season