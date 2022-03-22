KOT reacts to NTV’s crowds for hire expose





Kenyans have had their say after an investigative story on NTV opened the lid on how politicians hire crowds to come and cheer or even cause violence at political rallies.

The expose, themed crowds for hire, suggests the tendency to fire crowds started way back during the tendency of former President Daniel arap Moi, now deceased.

In the investigative story, a number of Kenyans confessed to receiving money to mobilise the youth to attend political rallies.

“These ward youth leaders are the ones to mobilise the youths in that area. You are told by the politician we want 30 or 50 youths from each ward. Because I am a youth leader, sometimes I am given Sh200,000 or more depending on the work they want the youths to do, and I only look for 100 youths to do the work,” he adds.

The lack of money thereof to give the crowds makes the politician be hated being called a stingy person. Hostility can ensure anywhere the said stingy politician goes.

#CrowdsForHire Documentary should be an eye opener to the youth.

Thanks to @ntvkenya — Ombeva Joseh (OJ) (@Ombeva_Joseh) March 20, 2022

From the #CrowdsForHire expose on NTV, it is clear that political crowds in Kenya are anything but organic. Kama hauna pesa hata Crowd1 huezi join. — Neville Isaboke (@nevz_isaboke) March 20, 2022

If politicians like MPs are spending around 1-1.5M per meeting, well then they will not be thinking about development, transformation & social change in their near future , poor kenyans! #CrowdsForHire — doro heavy (@chepscola) March 20, 2022

Former Mp Bifwoli Wakoli said that,"Wanasiasa ni kama Shetani" They broaden/magnify small issues to an extend of creating enmity among the Kenyans.Their egocentric character will plunge our country into an halt and divisions. #CrowdsForHire on NTV is now vindicating him. — KEVIN 🇰🇪 (@kevFult) March 20, 2022

Sometimes, am convinced that whatever Moses Kuria spits before the #CrowdsForHire is what most leaders from the region and some of whom are in the AZIMIO planted in people's minds and hearts. So instead of rotating about the matter, they should as well go back and uproot the same — 𝕬𝖗𝖓𝖔𝖑𝖉 𝕺𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖊𝖓𝖌'⭐ (@EngrOchi) March 21, 2022

Youths will never learn trust you me we are stupid as they always see u..(politicians)#CrowdsForHire pic.twitter.com/cswbEyFAmd — McMartoKe (@mcmartoke) March 21, 2022

I've just rewound this #CrowdsForHire documentary currently running on NTV. Ati if you want to vie for MP in Nairobi you need to have at least one-million for one single meeting. Bwana, wacha mimi I stick to climbing guava trees. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) March 20, 2022

If we don't organize, we will continue to agonize.

We must say no to #CrowdsForHire & stand flat-footed as young vibrant leaders solidified with character & competence to redeem

& redefine the walls of Leadership and Governance.#YLPS2022@summit_unlock — Okanda S. Eugine, BSc. (@EugineSteph) March 21, 2022

You have to pay for their attention and presence, recently when Rao visited Jakaranda some of my learned friends pocketed 10k each . It's time for Kenyans to eat the good thing is they must know where to vote, vote for yourself, vote William Ruto .#CrowdsForHire — Amir Swaleh. (@Swale_Amir) March 21, 2022

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone looking for job opportunities this week,it darins one's emotions and energy,may God of heaven shine His glory upon your paths,believe you will succeed.I hate to see young mean being in the #CrowdsForHire,politicians are enemies.

Good luck — japheth (@japheth_bor) March 21, 2022