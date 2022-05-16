Join our Telegram Channel
KOT reacts to ‘Rarua’ ticket

By Wangu Kanuri May 16th, 2022 2 min read

Martha Karua has been unveiled as Raila Odinga’s running mate, and Kenyans on Twitter have had much to say about it.

Renowned lawyer Nelson Havi has welcomed the move, indicating the role fits Karua like a glove.

Another one questioned how Karua who opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process would team up with Odinga.

Karua, in his acceptance speech clarified that she could support the change of constitution if it is done according to the law.

Popular lawyer Donald Kipkorir argued that Odinga had offered Kenyans the best possible Deputy President with reformist credentials.

Another one felt Karua was a weak choice while vouching for Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

Controversial blogger Abraham Mutai rallied women in the country to support one of their own in the frame of Martha Karua.

Another user expressed doubts Karua’s nomination will be enough to rally Central Kenya to vote for Odinga.

Another one argued Karua would not add value to Odinga’s camp.

Another one praised Karua for being an African woman who was made of steel.

Another one referred to when she was vying for president and got relatively few votes adding no woman would vote for her.

Another one said Karua was the vote of confidence and a win for the women in Kenya.

William Ruto, Odinga’s main rival, announced Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate on Sunday.

Kenyans will head to the polls on August 9.

