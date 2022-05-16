KOT reacts to ‘Rarua’ ticket





Martha Karua has been unveiled as Raila Odinga’s running mate, and Kenyans on Twitter have had much to say about it.

Renowned lawyer Nelson Havi has welcomed the move, indicating the role fits Karua like a glove.

Martha Karua SC will effectively deputize H E Raila Odinga in Government or in the Opposition. She is level head with well calibrated political calipers for precision in decision making. Baba should not succumb to the caprice and treachery of Kalonzo Musyoka any longer. Finito! — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) May 16, 2022

Another one questioned how Karua who opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process would team up with Odinga.

So Martha Karua who opposed BBI would lead it in an Azimio government? — gathara (@gathara) May 16, 2022

Karua, in his acceptance speech clarified that she could support the change of constitution if it is done according to the law.

Popular lawyer Donald Kipkorir argued that Odinga had offered Kenyans the best possible Deputy President with reformist credentials.

Incoming 5th President Raila Odinga in nominating Martha Karua as Deputy President has given Kenyans a Clear Binary Choice of a Reformist Government & the other that is stuck in the past! One of Integrity vs Mafia Inc .. #RailasRunningMate pic.twitter.com/wfbpMULyYx — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) May 16, 2022

Another one felt Karua was a weak choice while vouching for Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

On a serious note. If RAO settles on Martha Karua, it'll be a weak ticket. If we must have a runningmate from Mt. Kenya Region, then Munya is the real deal. If that doesn't happen. Let's close our eyes and try Kalonzo for the 3rd time. — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) May 15, 2022

Controversial blogger Abraham Mutai rallied women in the country to support one of their own in the frame of Martha Karua.

Women of Kenya are about to be presented with the MOST difficult moments of their lives. They claim to be DISEMPOWERED, MARGINALISED & never given equal opportunities as men. Now one of them,Martha Karua will be vying for PRESIDENCY. Will they come out for her? #RailasRunningMate — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) May 16, 2022

Another user expressed doubts Karua’s nomination will be enough to rally Central Kenya to vote for Odinga.

If we didn't vote for Martha Karua When she was a Presidential Candidate what makes Azimio think her being deputy Presidential Candidate excites us so much that we would choose gender over the workaholic Ruto? Naaah — Silvia Wangeci ➐ (@Silvia_Wangeci) May 16, 2022

Another one argued Karua would not add value to Odinga’s camp.

Martha karua lost kirinyaga gubernatorial race to first time politician ann waiguru… She will add nothing to raila and azimio. as kicc was going on watermelon kalonzo chose ole sankuli as rm.joho the education dwarf land cs eish mnataka aanze kugrow cocaine #RailasRunningMate — FREDRIK MUTISYA (@fred_fredrik) May 16, 2022

Another one praised Karua for being an African woman who was made of steel.

It's a win for an African woman.

it's a win for a Kenyan woman.

It's a win for a Kirinyaga woman.

Martha Karua, a woman made of steel, a woman who has played a big part to place Kenya where it is now. I take this opportunity to congratulate her. #RailasRunningMate pic.twitter.com/tIuuoUwva4 — Dr. Detective Jane Mugoh (@DetectiveJane_) May 16, 2022

Another one referred to when she was vying for president and got relatively few votes adding no woman would vote for her.

Just a polite reminder that Martha Karua vied for Presidency in 2013 and managed to get only 24, 567 votes countrywide. She has no votes; infact no woman will vote for her. — CEDRIC (@Cedric_SNR) May 16, 2022

Another one said Karua was the vote of confidence and a win for the women in Kenya.

Congratulations to the people of Kirinyaga following the nomination of Martha Karua as #RailasRunningMate , its a vote of confidence and a win for the women of this country & Mt Kenya at large. All said and done., Azimio will lose at 3am. We are African & Africa is our business! — Ndindi Nyoro (@NyoroNdindi) May 16, 2022

William Ruto, Odinga’s main rival, announced Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate on Sunday.

Kenyans will head to the polls on August 9.