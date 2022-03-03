KOT respond to Ruto’s rigging claim

Deputy President William Ruto is received by Kenyans upon arrival in the USA. PHOTO: COURTESY

Kenyans on Twitter have shared varied reactions following Deputy President William Ruto’s plea to the global community to intervene and help stop rigging ahead of the August elections.

And what message did he have for them in 2013, 2017-I and 2017-II? Non-interference by foreigners? His government sent packing those who had come to assist. — Oyuga Ojuok (@igormahia) March 2, 2022

Funny how they used to make fun of baba when he made similar statements during past elections. — Half-Baked Graduate (@MartinMureithi) March 3, 2022

The riggers are now trembling now that their game plan is over. — Simonalex the great (@simonalexmaina1) March 2, 2022

This is a man who has sensed deafeat.He was told siasa is a Marathon not a sprint but defied his https://t.co/UrMtKyGVO6 he's scratching on anything for sympathy.Good riddance son of Sugoi. — Dennis Muriuki (@DrDennismuriuki) March 2, 2022

😂😂 ashaona rigging In Six Months time — Xixi.C💎 (@xixi_Alc1) March 2, 2022

Preparing stage for not conceding defeat. The narrative has shifted from no one can rig me out they are planning to rig in someone else. Pathetic — Best Writers (Bestwriters) (@StincoMoses) March 2, 2022

The DP spoke at the Karson Institute for Race, Peace and Social Justice in Loyola University in Maryland, while claiming government agencies were trying to manipulate people’s decisions.

Ruto’s utterances come days after Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege was summoned by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on her claims on possible vote rigging.

Although she skipped the grilling session, Ms Chege during a political rally in Vihiga County on February 10, 2022 said, “Nimesikia wengine wakisema hapa tuliwaibia. Kuna kaukweli kidogo (I’ve heard others say we stole [votes]. There is an iota of truth). And if we did that in 2017, we can do that for Baba [Raila].”

Incidentally, Kenya’s general elections in 2017 were nullified by the Supreme Court over irregularities and illegalities but Ruto insists the exercise was free and fair.