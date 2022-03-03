Join our Telegram Channel
KOT respond to Ruto’s rigging claim

By Wangu Kanuri March 3rd, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter have shared varied reactions following Deputy President William Ruto’s plea to the global community to intervene and help stop rigging ahead of the August elections.

The DP spoke at the Karson Institute for Race, Peace and Social Justice in Loyola University in Maryland, while claiming government agencies were trying to manipulate people’s decisions.

Ruto’s utterances come days after Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege was summoned by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on her claims on possible vote rigging.

Although she skipped the grilling session, Ms Chege during a political rally in Vihiga County on February 10, 2022 said, “Nimesikia wengine wakisema hapa tuliwaibia. Kuna kaukweli kidogo (I’ve heard others say we stole [votes]. There is an iota of truth). And if we did that in 2017, we can do that for Baba [Raila].”

Incidentally, Kenya’s general elections in 2017 were nullified by the Supreme Court over irregularities and illegalities but Ruto insists the exercise was free and fair.

