KOT threaten to dislike Vera Sidika’s new video

Two photos of Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika with her butt implants and after their removal. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have threatened to dislike socialite Vera Sidika’s new video. Apparently, KOT are taken offence after being played by the socialite’s false narrative about a reconstructive surgery to reduce the size of her butt.

Vera has been trending all week after sharing photos of herself after the said “surgery” to reduce the size of derriere, only for Vera to reemerge on Friday with her signature butt when she unveiled her video.

When she made the announcement, Vera cite health risks that come with butt implants and surgeries.

“The side effects and risks of butt implants and surgeries do exist. The complications are unbearable. Some people don’t make it out alive. Some are lucky enough to survive it. Ladies. Don’t ever do this to yourselves,” she added.

Her boyfriend, Brown Mauzo, also jumped into the clout-chasing bandwagon saying he would miss Vera’s killer figure but loved and treasured her pure heart and personality.

“Dear wife, I know this hasn’t been easy at all. I have been with you through the entire process and all I can say is that you are a very strong lady,” Mauzo.

Turns out it was all clout. Vera has gotten the publicity and the new video has already garnered 196k views. But KOT are not amused. Here are some of their comments:

