KOT urge Ruto to resolve Muthama, Mutua beef





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have shared varied reactions following the first public spat within Deputy President William Ruto’s political camp involving Machakos governor Alfred Mutua and Johnston Muthama, a prominent businessman seeking to succeed him.

Muthama who doubles up as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman told Nairobi News he had ‘issues’ with Mutua that needed to be solved before sharing a podium with him.

He said: “My conscience and principles cannot be compromised at any given time as I am a person with a firm stand. If I will have to appear in public with Mutua, first I will sit down with him and tell him to show the Machakos people the showers you went around telling people that you provided in every house.”

“Show me the chicks you said you had supplied to Machakos as well as the 70 ambulances that you brought in one day and removed them on the same day and made Kenyans believe that you took 70 ambulances to Machakos.”

Muthama also confirmed he did not attend Ruto’s recent political rally in Machakos because Mutua was in attendance.

“It is on record that I have fought with Mutua for nine years and nine months,” he offered.

Mutua who is the Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) party leader, ditched Azimio la Umoja One Kenya for Kenya Kwanza while accusing Raila Odinga of blackmailing small parties.

KOT has asked Ruto to intervene and solve the sibling rivalry.

The DP should just have a sit down with Johnston Muthama and Alfred Mutua and come up with a modality on how they will deal with each other Huko Machakosi!

Whatever Muthama is doing is downright embarrassing, not just to the DP, but to our party UDA. Ama nimeongea mbaya? — Bianca (@BiancaWamu) May 11, 2022

Another one felt it was all about Kamba supremacy battles.

It is all about Kamba Supremacy battles pitting Alfred Mutua,Kivutha Kibwana,Johstone Muthama against Kalonzo Musyoka.

The dust will soon settle. — Fredrick Otieno (@Fredrick_Ohorre) May 9, 2022

Another user questioned what was the hate all about between Muthama and Mutua citing Raila and Uhuru shook hands.

Muthama what's the hate for? Raila n Uhuru shook hands yet they were enemies, what is it hard that you can't shake hand with Mutua? — Bush doctor (@kiruidaniel14) May 11, 2022

Another one asked Muthama and Mutua to put their differences aside and serve Kenyans.

You need to put your differences on the side and serve Kenyans. Kindly do not do abracadabra!!! In UDA RUTO is a no nonsense leader. 🇺🇸🇰🇪☝️ — Sarah Njoroge (@visus06) May 11, 2022

Another one felt Muthama should swallow his pride.

Muthama, there are times you swallow pride for your own good. All the good fruits dont grow on one tree and ripen on one day! — Laban Gitau (@Theophillian) May 11, 2022

Another one thought Mutua invited himself into a party whose chairman is his number one enemy hence causing the tiff.