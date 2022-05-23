Kourtney Kardashian says ‘I do’

This file photo taken on September 29, 2016 shows (from L) Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner attending the Off-white 2017 spring/summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris. PHOTO | AFP

Global reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and lover Travis Baker have tied the knot.

The lovebirds exchanged their vows at an exquisite event in Portofino, Italy surrounded by close friends and family.

Shortly after saying ‘I do’, the firstborn Kardashian took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos from their wedding ceremony, which she captioned “Happily ever after.”

Kourtney Kardashian wears a corseted Dolce & Gabbana gown to wed Travis Barker in Italyhttps://t.co/2K6SNJJR5t pic.twitter.com/d7Y5J2tYnm — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) May 22, 2022

Ahead of their Italian nuptials, Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, were spotted on a boat sharing a passionate kiss and relaxing in the sun ahead of their big day.

They also held a rather beautiful welcome dinner on Friday, May 20 at Ristorante Puny, where guests dug into handmade pasta, sea bass, and coffee parfaits, according to PEOPLE.

According to Seventeen Magazine, this is the third wedding the couple has had with the first being in April when the couple got hitched in Las Vegas, and the second being just days before arriving in Italy, where Kourtney legally married Barker in Santa Barbara, California, with a few close friends and family members in attendance.

Kourtney and Travis first met in 2006 through her sister Kim Kardashian. In 2017, Travis moved into the same neighborhood as Kourtney where they became closer friends. It was rumored that the two were dating but neither one of them confirmed until 2021 when it surfaced that they’d been an item for some time. Travis then proposed to the TV star in October 2021.

Before becoming engaged to Travis Barker, she was previously in a longtime relationship with Scott Disick with whom she has sired two children. Scott Disick had once proposed to Kourtney but the celebrity turned him down, after which their relationship shifted.

Kourtney Kardashian is a reality TV star and social media influencer. She rose to stardom in 2007 on E!’s reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which followed the daily lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. In 2019, Kourtney launched her lifestyle and wellness brand, Poosh.