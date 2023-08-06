KPLC announce blackout in Nairobi, Kilifi

A Kenya Power Company technician repairs a power transformer along Haile Selassie Road in Mombasa in this photo taken on 5th December 2020. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Nairobi is amongst three counties that will experience power disruptions on August 6, 2023, the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has said.

In a statement, KPLC said the areas will experience the power blackout that could last for over eight hours.

“Hello, these areas will be affected by planned power interruptions tomorrow,” the statement read in part.

In Nairobi County the specific areas that will be affected by the power interruptions include; areas of Landi Mawe and Industrial Area.

Others include; Kenya Railways, Numerical Machine, City Centre Substation, commercial street, Chinese Construction Company, Welfast, Printfast, NITA, Ministry of Labiur, Regal Press, CFF Church, Kenya Alliance Insurance, CMC, Baricho Road, Sotik Road, Vee Manufacturing and Solai Road.

Others include; Shammas, Toyota Kenya, DHL, Securicor Kenya, Caterpillar Kenya, Chepkorio Road and adjacent customers.

Kiambu County will also be affected by the power blackout. The specific areas include; BTL, Prisons and Superfoam.

Others include; BTL Police, Kenya Tents, Ruiru prisons, Redland Roses, Parts of OJ, Shell OJ Petrol Station, Membley Riverpark, Parts of Sweetwater, Part of Tatu City and adjacent customers.

Kilifi County was also listed and parts of it will also be affected by the power interruptions. The specific areas include; Vipingo Beach Properties, Utalii College, Vipingo Bureni, Vipingo Health Center and Vipingo Trading Center.

Others include; Vipingo Makaburini, Palm Ridge, Awali Estate, Shariani Madrassa, Shariani Primary, Shariani Center, Kuruwitu Road, Vipingo Ridge Beach Club, Buxton Kinuni, Kuruwitu, Michikichi, Shariani Pope and adjacent customers.

KPLC has been making similar announcements since January 2023 almost on a daily basis as it lists down areas that will be affected by the power interruptions.

On Saturday, the counties of Bungoma, Transzoia and Uasin Gishu were affected by the power interruptions.

Kenya Power is the country’s sole electricity distributor, and the bulk of its power comes from Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) (KEGN.NR)), which is the main producer.

Whenever there is a blackout, business people usually count losses as most things usually stop functioning.

