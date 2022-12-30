KRA, DCI, shut down illegal distillery in Nyahururu

DCI alleges that the distillery at the expansive residential property in Mamboleo village, Nyahururu was illegal.

Detectives and Kenya Revenue Authority officials have shut down an illegal alcohol distillery plant in Nyahururu town and issued its owner Charles Thiongo Mwangi summons to appear before them on January 11, 2023.

Subsequently, Thiongo was issued with a seizure notice. He will also be charged for manufacturing and selling unlicensed alcohol.

The plant is located at an expansive residential property in Mamboleo village. Before its closure, it packaged fast-moving cheap spirits sold at local wines and spirits outlets.

The raid conducted on Thursday saw the authority seize counterfeit alcoholic brands, namely Best Vodka, Spike Vodka, Simba Vodka, among other brands popular with the youth.

“Also recovered in the raid were rolls of counterfeit KRA stamps, labelling machines, ethanol, and drums of the highly potent alcoholic drink among other related products,” DCI said.

Following the closure, the distillery was sealed off by KRA officers pending further action. The recovered items were kept in safe custody for further analysis and audit.

Last month DCI and KRA shut down Bongo Enterprises Ltd based in Njiru Town.

Authorities seized over 5,000 stickers for an alcoholic drink identified as Bongo Vodka during an early morning raid led by detectives from the Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit.

The police also recovered hundreds of counterfeited KRA stamps.

The distillery’s workers fled hurriedly upon finding out the detectives were on the way, leaving the factory machines running.

“Today’s raid follows a recent directive by His Excellency President William Ruto to the police, to conduct intelligence-led operations targeting counterfeit goods, after it was discovered that crooked businessmen had devised ways of evading taxation” a statement by the DCI read.

The DCI officers have since launched a manhunt for the owners of the alcohol plant along the Njiru – Mwiki road.

