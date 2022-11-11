KRA employee takes own life at Times Towers





A staff member at the Kenya Revenue Authority lost his life while at work on November 11, 2022.

According to information in Nairobi News’ position, the unnamed staff died after falling from an unspecified floor.

“KRA reports an incident concerning one of our staff who has been involved in a fall this afternoon while at Times Tower.

The Authority’s medical team responded immediately and performed first aid while calling for medical assistance.

The emergency medical team arrived immediately and took over the emergency care.

Unfortunately, the staff succumbed to injuries while being attended to by the medical personnel. KRA remains committed to the health and safety of its staff and is saddened by this unfortunate occurance.

The incident is under investigation by law enforcement agencies. KRA condoles with the family of the bereaved,” read a statement from the Revenue Authority.

The announcement was met with heartfelt condolences from the general public who sent their prayers and thoughts to the family of the unnamed staffer.

“So sad. We pray for comfort of the family. Could this be stress or ergonomics not observed?” wondered Kevin Kigen.

“Our sincere condolences to the victim’s family, relatives and friends. May the soul rest in peace,” said Fa Jumah.

“Poleni sana. My condolences to his family and to the KRA fraternity,” added Luciana Parazzi Basile.

“I am so sorry. I hope this was not stress related,” said Ebu Nteri Lotta.

More information to follow.

