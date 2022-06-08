KRA extend working hours to allow Kenyans file tax returns





The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has extended its working hours so as to allow Kenyans file tax returns.

The tax collector made the announcement while noting its is effective June 2, 2022.

“Service centers will open from 7:00am till 6:30pm from Monday to Friday with Saturdays opening from 9:00am to 1:00pm,” the statement read.

“For Huduma Centers, the KRA desk will be opened from 8:00am to 5:00pm from Monday to Friday and remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.”

Additionally, KRA said the contact centers will be operational from Monday to Friday between 6:00am to midnight until 30th June.

All persons with KRA personal identification numbers (Pin) are required to file returns annually.

KRA has been urging Kenyans with income to file their returns, with an estimated 5.5 million of the 6.1 million registered taxpayers having done so in 2021.

For all employees in both the private and public sectors, a mandatory requirement for the process is the KRA P9 Form with the unemployed being required to file Nil returns.

The move comes a year after the tax collector started cracking down on Kenyans who display flashy lifestyle online but pay little to no taxes.

KRA Commissioner- General Githii Mburu said his officers were spending time on social media, trolling Kenyans posting photos of luxurious cars, throwing expensive parties, living lavishly to ensure their taxes are at par with their image.