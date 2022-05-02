KRG the Don blames Eric Omondi for Harmonize arrest





Popular Kenyan musician KRG the Don, born Karuga Kimani, has faulted Eric Omondi for the misfortunes that caught Tanzanian singer Harmonize during his recent visit to Kenya.

Speaking at Kileleshwa police station where Harmonzie was briefly arrested, the Kairetu hitmaker said he’d come to defend Harmonoze from Omondi’s ‘slyness’

“I think both of them are adults and everyone had their mistakes but I will say Omondi was supposed to handle it well because he had the contract,” KRG stated.

He also doubted that Omondi was assaulted by Harmonize, real name Rajab Abdul.

“We are used to Omondi’s drama, you could find he even punched himself, he is a comedian, at the same time maybe he was hit so we wait and see who is telling the truth.”

Eric Omondi had earlier told the media Harmonize and his bodyguards had assaulted him. The comedian is now not leaving any stone unturned in exposing the Tanzanian singer.

KRG has also had his fair share of drama in recent times.

He recently explained he chose to divorce his ex-wife, Linah Wanjiru, because she grew idle and started rolling with chokoras (street boys).

KRG also claimed his ex-wife’s reasoning took a downward spiral to the point he could not condone her anymore.

“There is a certain level of richness that when you reach, there are some nonsense you cease tolerating. There are certain people you no longer want to see around you,” he said.

Omondi has also had his fair share of drama in recent times, including a time he went on strike to force media houses to air 70% of content from local artists. That was before he chanced on Harmonize.