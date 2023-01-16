KRG The Don hints at a new relationship 





Kenyan rapper KRG The Don has left his fans in dire speculation after he shared a post on his Instagram page hinting at being in a new relationship.

The rapper posted a photo of a young woman and captioned it with a heartwarming message that surely caught the attention of his followers. In the message, the father of four acknowledged the beauty of the lady while sharing his sentiments.

“May God make each day of your life as beautiful and as golden as you are. May the Almighty go on to add more years of happiness and good health to your life. 19yrs look perfect on you. Happy birthday G Babe!!!” read the caption.

The renowned businessman is yet to give sound confirmation on his relationship status.

KRG announced that he was a single man last year, in August 2022, after he had finalized his divorce case against his ex-wife Linah Wanjiru.

“I’m officially single!!!! After my divorce case was closed today. We urged our matter well n we won finally,” he wrote on Instagram.

Giving credit to his legal team, KRG said he didn’t lose anything, adding that he still has access to the children he sired before the marriage hit rock bottom.

“Thanks to my Legal Team I’m grateful we didn’t lose anything…. I wish everyone to find peace of mind pole pole tu,” he added.

KRG, however, said people ought to always learn from their mistakes as no one is perfect and declared that he was willing to do anything to keep his family together, saying it is his first priority in life.

“In this life, you can’t reverse some things we just learn from our mistakes n take heart…. as for me, my #family will always be my number 1 priority as it has always been!! #Peace n #Life is much more important than feuds n back and forth… we should hold a divorce party btw,” he said.

Before the official conclusion of his divorce, KRG and his ex-wife subjected each other to insults on social media, making counter-accusations against each other, ripping into each other, and laying the blame for their marital woes on each other.

Things got nastier when Wanjiru reportedly demanded a staggering Sh350,000 monthly spousal support saying life took a toll on her following their acrimonious separation.

In court submissions, she also added that she went into mental distress after KRG allegedly kicked her out of their matrimonial home.

