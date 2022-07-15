KRG the Don roasts gospel singers after Ringtone goes secular





Kenyan rapper KRG the Don has blasted some gospel artistes claiming that they hide their true nature behind the gospel label. KRG made the remarks while responding to a YouTube content creator over former gospel artiste Ringtone’s move to embrace secular music.

The rapper said that he believes most gospel singers lack morals and that they hide their behaviours from their fans. He further said more gospel artistes will be quitting the industry.

“Let him (Ringtone) come to this other side we dance. Most of these people pretending to be gospel artistes are undisciplined and lack morals,” he said.

“Let them leave the gospel industry and come to this other side. I know before the end of this year we will see more gospel artistes joining the secular industry,” he added.

Ringtone, while announcing his exit from the industry, said that lustful women drove him into quitting gospel music and he chose to leave so they could follow Jesus and not him.

Meanwhile, gospel singer Guardian Angel has expressed his disappointment with Ringtone’s decision.

“I didn’t receive the news well because as much as we say things from different dimensions and for different reasons, we all know Ringtone loves joking sometimes,” Guardian Angel said.

He added that no one quite understands the motivation behind Ringtone’s move but wants to wait and see what will happen next.

“I don’t think I would take it well if, for instance, another one of us quits gospel music. Being a gospel musician, you can be hurt by someone in the same ministry, but that doesn’t mean God has hurt you. It is a calling, so you should be in a position to endure anything, then go back to talking to God,” he said.