KTDA confirm payments to tea farmers





Tea farmers can afford a smile after the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) disbursed Sh5.5 billion as payment for December 2022 green leaf deliveries.

The money also includes the mini-bonus for the half-year ending December 31, 2022.

KTDA chairman David Ichoho confirmed the payments, adding the payments have arrived at the right time when schools are being opened.

“The farmers have eagerly waited for the money and we are pleased that it has finally come out. This will help them meet their children back to school obligations alongside other personal needs,” said Ichoho.

“As part of the reforms, we promised our farmers they will receive their pay by January 5, a promise we have dutifully kept. We have delayed slightly this month to enable us to compute the proper amounts to pay farmers,” added Ichoho.

Ichoho said the Sh2.7 billion mini bonus payment represents 449 million kilos of green leaf delivered to KTDA-managed factories over the six-month period.

Funds to cater for these payments have been generated through the sale of tea over the period under consideration.

The payment will see farmers in factories in Zones 1 – 9 which includes Kambaa, Ngere and Githambo receive the mini bonuses, while those in Zones 10 to 12 (Tombe, Kebirigo, Kiamokama, Nyamache, Ogembo) traditionally holding off from paying, instead making a singular payment as part of the final payment (bonus) later in the year.

KTDA operates a two-step payment model where farmers are paid monthly, and an additional interim payment (mini bonus) and a final payment (bonus) based on the performance of each factory.

This model allows farmers to spread their earnings through the year to cater for their needs.

