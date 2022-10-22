KTN News anchor, Sharon Momanyi, engaged! (Photos)





The KTN Prime Time News anchor Sharon Momanyi is out of the market after her fiancé threw her a surprise engagement party for her during their son’s birthday party.

The two love birds and her close friends celebrated her son turning two years old when the fiance joined her on the podium.

Dressed in black trousers and a greyish coat, the gentleman, Mr T Katambani, went down on his knees and popped the question while holding an engagement ring.

A surprised Ms Momanyi accepted the proposal from her fiance.

She said, “Yes”

The journalist, overwhelmed by emotions, could not hold her tears back. Their two-year-old son also joined them on stage to celebrate the precious moment.

She posted the photos of the precious moment to her Instagram page with the caption, “Mrs Katambani has a nice ring to it.”

She, later on, praised her son by quoting the popular Psalm 139.

“’Happy second birthday, KK! You are a Child of God. You are wonderfully made. Dearly loved and precious in His sight,” said the journalist.

Momanyi’s colleagues and other Kenyans congratulated the two following their special engagement.

Jacque Maribe congratulated Sharon saying, “Me likey hunnie…bridesmaids rehearsing already.”

Her fellow anchor Akisa Wandera added, “Best thing to wake up to! Congratulations my love.. To eternity for you two.”

In a past social media post, Ms Momanyi celebrated her husband-to-be saying, “Cheers to you T! You’re such a great face for fatherhood! Only one year, but you’re our dad of the century.”

She added, “I respect you beyond what you are to KK and I, you tell a damn great story of hands-on and hearts-on fatherhood, we stan!”

