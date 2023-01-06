KTN news anchor Zubeida Koome shaves her dreadlocks after 20 years





KTN prime-time news anchor Zubeidah Kananu Koome has shaved her dreadlocks after almost 20 years.

The journalist made revelation in a video that captured her new look, while lamenting how hard the decision to cut off the dreadlocks had been since she has always had a close attachment to them.

Cutting off her hair, which has been her signature look, she says, is in good faith and comes with a lesson in life on knowing when it is time to let go.

“Zub, you can’t be serious, don’t cut your hair. It’s been almost 20 years, and this is how we know you. Well, yes that’s the first reaction I got from the people that knew of the attachment I had with my hair when I finally decided to cut it. It’s in good faith I know, but from this, comes a lesson about life. We are sometimes tempted to hold onto things we value the most and not want to let go,” Zubeida’s post reads.

“In this, I see me, it’s been more than a month since I lost my mum, I haven’t been able to let go, told myself that she’s still alive, and that’s what I still want to believe. It’s not right, I’ve been told, I should let her rest, I agree, but it’s not easy. I put a brave face, but the pain I’m in is immense. She was not only my mum, but also my best friend, my confidant, my pillar, my birthday-mate, my everything. I know healing takes time, I won’t rush, I’ll take a day at a time and put my faith in God. My restorer, my redeemer, Abba father. He’ll get me out of this, that I know,” the post further reads.

The outspoken journalist lost her mother last month. Mama Mary Halima Raibuni who was born on November 24 , 1962 died on November 28, 2022, at the age of 60. She was buried in Ruiri, Meru County.

“On behalf of my family, I thank each one of you for standing with us during this difficult time. The pain we are in is so much to bear, but you’ve been our pillar of strength,” the journalist said following her bereavement.

“It has been a tough journey but we are strong-willed because of the generosity, patience, love and support you have offered. We may not be able to thank each one of you personally but we pray that God gives you back tenfold all that you’ve invested in us. God bless you and your families. Much love,” she wrote on Instagram.

Zubeidah once recounted how her mother was a protective woman who worried about her consistently after she relocated to Nairobi from Meru to study and work.

