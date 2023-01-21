‘Kuna Kuna’ dancing chief lands new role in government

John Ogilo Migun, the Kisumu Assistant Chief whose dance video went viral shows the nation team some of his dance move during an interview at Xaverian Primary School on January 9, 2021. PHOTO|Tonny Omondi

John Ogilo Migun, the Kisumu Assistant Chief whose dance video went viral shows the nation team some of his dance move during an interview at Xaverian Primary School on January 9, 2021. PHOTO|Tonny Omondi





Mr John Ogilo Migun, the dancing chief from Kisumu, has landed a new role in the government.

The 38-year-old Northern Sub Location assistant chief in Kisumu Central Sub-County has been picked to market the Huduma Kenya services besides his role as an administrator.

In the video, which was shot at the entrance of Kisumu City’s Prosperity Building, Mr Migun is seen sensitising the youth on the government services provided at the Huduma Centre.

Mr Migun, dressed in a Huduma Center-branded white shirt appeals to the public to take advantage of the extended working hours to get the services they need from the centre.

“Sasa watu nguyaz, mabazuu na mayutman, services sasa ni saa moja asubuhi hadi saa moja jioni. Unatoka job, colle, ama works zako zingine unaingia Huduma Center na baada ya hiyo saa majo unaenda kutulia (Greetings my people and the youth, you can now access services here from 7am until 7pm. You can leave your workplace, college or any other engagements and you come directly to our Huduma Centres, and after that, you go and chill),” said Mr Migun.

Also read: Roaming Chef, Dennis Ombachi, reveals the genesis of his passion for cooking

At the end of the video, he does his signature dancing moves alongside other eight Huduma Centre staff.

Neither Mr Migun nor Kisumu County Commissioner Josephine Ouko could confirm to the Nation the new role. They, however, said they were waiting for communication from the Office of the President.

The Prosperity Building in Kisumu houses the Huduma Centre as well as other county and national government agencies.

Recently, the government extended the working hours from 5 pm to 7 pm fulfilling a promise by Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa on November 1 last year.

Ms Jumwa had stated that all the 18 Huduma centres countrywide would start operating for 12 hours a day during weekdays.

Mr Migun sprung into the limelight after he was filmed at a popular nightclub in Kisumu while dancing to the hit song Kuna Kuna, a collaboration of many Kenyan artists including Vic West, Fathermoh, Brandy Maina, Savara Mudigi and Thee Exit Band.

Also read: Cheating in marriage is a choice, stop blaming the devil, Kenyans told

Christened the ‘Mindoko chief’ by the public, the administrator has remained the talk of the town owing to his graceful and well-choreographed dancing styles at Alleyways Beer Garden Club in Kisumu in December.

He promised to reach out to youth to curb drug abuse and alcoholism. The administrator says the video has made him more popular in Kisumu.

He stated that many people can now open up and share with him critical information in the community.

“Being a chief has improved my discipline, I even had to shave my beard,” says the administrator.

Apart from Kisumu Bus Park, Northern Sub-Location covers Argwins Kodhek, Ondiek, Patel Flats, Nyalenda Railway, Upper Railway estates and the Police line.

This area has ‘difficult youths’ to deal with, but he has managed the situation since his appointment as an assistant chief in 2019. He indicated that despite his video going viral, he has a cordial working relationship with his bosses.

Also read: Exclusive: Nick Kwach – When the girl I was dating forgot my birthday

“Since the video went viral, many people have been coming to my office to give important information on security matters,” he says.

The 38-year-old administrator believes times have changed and chiefs and their assistants must change how they go about their duties.

“Chiefs are more modern now, unlike in the olden days when paramount chiefs caned their subjects. The youth are finding it easier to relate to someone like me,” says Mr Migun.

He revealed that his wife did not like the video until she realised that it had impacted on his life positively.

Mr Migun encouraged women to allow their husbands to go out and enjoy themselves.

Also read: Dad bought me my first car when I was just 12, Francis Kiambi’s son reveals

“I want to encourage women to allow their spouses to go out and relax to make them more productive when they go back home,” says Mr Migun, adding that he goes out to dance once in a while.

The father of one has asked parents to help their children nurture their talents.

“Parents should support their children to pursue what they are good at, including taking music courses. Supporting such initiatives will really go a long way in dealing with the mental health issues as well as empowering the youth to make money,” says Mr Migun.

His love for basketball has seen him coach colleges and schools like Ambira High School and Bar Chando Girls Secondary School basketball teams.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) certified coach is currently Maseno School’s basketball team coach.

He has promised to reach out to the youth in the fight against drug abuse and alcoholism.

roudia@ke.nationmedia.com

Also read: Lilian Ng’ang’a calls out Chiloba’s ‘fake’ friends, then Michelle Ntalami responds