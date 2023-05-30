Kura invites bids for Sh8bn Nairobi intelligent transport system





The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) is calling for bids for phase one of the Sh8.4 billion Nairobi intelligent transport system (ITC).

Bidding for the main contract entails the improvement of 25 junctions and the construction of a Traffic Management Centre (TMC), 6 vehicle Detection Systems (VDS), 1 Variable Message Sign (VMS), a Surveillance System compromising 20 Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras and communication network.

The project, according to the authority. will involve implementing a detailed design and construction of civil works for rehabilitation and improvement of the junctions to meet the adequate capacity for traffic demand.

Kura Director General Silas Kinoti said in a notice on Tuesday that Kenya had received a Sh8.4 billion loan from the Export-Import Bank of Korea.

“Kura now invites sealed bids from eligible bidders for the implementation of the project which should be completed within 30 months from commencement date. Also the completion, the contractor shall dispatch experts for 2 years to support and assist,” the notice reads.

Also read: Nairobi Expressway to be expanded to curb traffic

In May, last year Kura said they had tapped the services of Korean consortium Cheil Engineering Company Limited to guide the bid and design process with the consortium being tasked with leading the implementation of the first phase of the project.

The contract will see the consortium design the project, provide assistance during bid evaluation, negotiation, supervision of detailed engineering as well as support the preparation of operation and maintenance.

“The consortium will provide assistance during bid evaluation, negotiation, supervision of detailed engineering design of the project, construction of Traffic Management Centre (TMC), [and supporting] the preparation of operation and maintenance,” Kura said.

Also read: Why motorists are more proned to road accidents within Nairobi’s CBD

The Intelligent Transport System applies artificial intelligence to manage urban traffic. It uses smart cameras, variable timing traffic lights and a control centre to monitor and control traffic – easing the burden on traffic police officers.

The system is able to study traffic flow data in real-time, thereby allowing longer traffic flow on roads with most traffic, thus minimising unnecessary waiting time.

The smart traffic control system also comes with a mobile electronic police system that allows flexible monitoring of general traffic conditions.

In January 2021, Kura said the design of the TMC had been completed and preparations were underway for ground-breaking works for the facility that will be set on a 10-acre piece of land in the City Canabas area on Mombasa Road.

The TMC will have several floors housing various stakeholders involved in traffic management in Nairobi including traffic police officers, city engineers, and system specialists who will monitor and act on traffic flow data in real-time.

Also read: NTSA looking for matatu whose tout threw out passenger as cop watched